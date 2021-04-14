Where To Buy XRP Cryptocurrency? Which Exchanges Still Support XRP? XRP Price Predictions

Cryptocurrencies have become one of the most popular investment options for the public in 2021. The nature of cryptocurrency markets promises low risk and high returns in a short frame of time. With such a lucrative model, millions of people around the world have started investing in various different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin etc. One of the most popular and rising cryptocurrencies in 2021 is Ripple, or XRP as it is known in the crypto markets. Read on to know more about XRP and where to buy XRP.

What is XRP?

XRP is a cryptocurrency that was launched by the company called Ripple which also works in the field of fintech, creating innovative payment solutions. XRP is both a cryptocurrency as well as a software that is built for making digital payments. XRP is one of the faster cryptocurrencies that can be sent peer to peer without the need for an intermediary. People can also use XRP software to send different cryptocurrencies to each other through the Ripple network. Ripple claims XRP is the most advanced blockchain technology in global payments.

Back in 2018, Ripple got involved with some legal matters with the SEC in the US which crashed the prices of ripple by 90 per cent. However, Ripple's case with SEC is almost at a resolution and people have started to invest in Ripple (XRP) once again. At the time of writing this article, the price of XRP has jumped from 20 cents in June 2020 to $1.96 in April 2021. It's quite a large price jump and people have started to take notice. Many crypto experts are also recommending investing in XRP and they believe this crypto is going to bring in long term profits.

Where to buy XRP?

After the 2018 incident with SEC, XRP was banned from many crypto exchanges. A crypto exchange is where you buy and sell various cryptocurrencies for cash. After being banned from various exchanges, many people started to ask the important question - what exchanges still support XRP? Fortunately, most exchanges in India and around the world have added XRP back into their collection of cryptos. In India, you can buy XRP on exchanges such as Coinswitch, CoinDCX, WazirX. Internationally, people can buy XRP on exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global, and Bitfinex. At the time of writing this article, the price of XRP stands at $1.835. As to the future or XRP, experts believe that the XRP Price is going to keep rising as the long current bull run in the crypto market continues.

