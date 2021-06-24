Where To Watch John McAfee Documentary? Here's All You Need To Know

John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in Spanish prison on June 23, 2021. McAfee has also been in the news for various controversies and his life was explored in a documentary titled Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee. Read on to know where to watch John McAfee Documentary.

Where to watch John McAfee Documentary?

The John McAfee documentary is called Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee. The Gringo Documentary premiered for the first time during a Toronto film festival in 2016. It follows his life from Belize, the location where he moved to when his estate was raided by the police. His first big controversy also came in this location when McAfee was wanted for question when Gregory Viant Faull was shot to death. Gregory lived on the same island as McAfee and was his neighbour. The people believed that the conflict took place between the two of them over McAfee’s dogs. McAfee was never charged for this crime. This is one of the many invigorating moments that the John McAfee documentary Gringo has in store for the people. They can watch the documentary on Hulu by purchasing a paid subscription.

Who is John Mcafee?

John McAfee has lived an illustrious life, before the success of his Antivirus software. He was also involved with big-name organizations such as NASA, Xerox, and more. He was also one of the Presidential Candidates at the time. The antivirus software created by McAfee was eventually sold to Intel and is still in function, boasting a user base of over 500 million users. He also had interests in yoga, herbal medications, and ultra-light aircraft.

McAfee was later involved with one controversy after another. He was wanted for questioning when a man called Gregory Viant Faull was shot to death. McAfee lived with Gregory on an island in Belize and that’s how the connection was made between the two, John was never charged for this crime.

John McAfee allegedly evaded paying taxes between 2014 and 2018, despite earning millions through his consultancy work and other ventures. The IRS mentioned that McAfee paid straw men and bought properties in their name to avoid paying for taxes during this time. He was arrested in Barcelona when he was boarding a flight for Istanbul in 2020. McAfee died hours after a Spanish court passed a ruling in favour of his extradition to the US on tax evasion charges.

IMAGE: AP