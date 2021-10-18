Windows 11 Android Apps Screenshots Surface Online; Likely In Early Testing Phase

Windows 11 is now available for all, and Microsoft is improving the OS day by day. One of the features that were announced during development was the support for Android Apps without any third-party application. Microsoft announced that Windows 11 would be able to run Android apps natively on the operating system with the help of Intel Bridge Technology on both AMD and ARM-based machines. While the feature could not make it to the official build of Windows 11 that was launched earlier this month, it has now started to surface in the Windows Insider program. Ahead of its stable release, screenshots of the feature have begun to surface online.

According to a website called Windows Latest, Windows 11 Android applications will focus on multitasking and productivity, as is seen in the screenshots uploaded by the website, which also states that Microsoft's Android Subsystem for Windows 11 is expected to be tested this year. Below is the screenshot published in the report.

The report also says that the screenshots of Android Apps on Windows 11 is an indication that the feature might be coming to Windows Insider channels soon. Additionally, Amazon's App Store has been spotted in the Microsoft Store that comes with Windows 11. To run the Android applications when the feature is out, users will need the Windows 11 Build 22000 or newer. To confirm it, the report also mentions that App Store which has to be used to download Android applications is not displayed on Windows 10 October 2021 update. Yet another screenshot in the report shows WeChat, an Android application running on Windows.

Windows 11 will support Android Apps, which will directly be available via the new app store. During the Windows 11 launch event, Microsoft demonstrated the integration of the Amazon Appstore within the Microsoft Store to facilitate the availability of Android Apps. In the official blog post, Microsoft confirmed that Windows customers will be able to discover Android apps in Microsoft Store and acquire them through the Amazon AppStore. Stay tuned for more updates about Windows 11 and Android Applications on Windows 11.

