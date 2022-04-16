Windows 11 Is Running On Fewer Systems Than Windows XP, Reveals Report

Despite efforts from Microsoft to push Windows 11 to as many devices as possible, the Windows 11 adoption rates remain low. According to a recent report by Lansweeper, an IT asset management firm, Windows 11 is currently running on fewer computers than Windows XP, which is an obsolete operating system. Keep reading to know more details about the Windows 11 adoption rates.

Windows XP is installed on more systems than Windows 11

The firm took a survey of about 10 million Windows computers around the world. Of this, about 1.44% are running on the latest Windows 11. Surprisingly, the number of desktops running Windows XP is higher than that of Windows 11, at 1.71%. Then comes Windows 8, running on a 1.99% machine. However, Windows 10 emerges as the most popular operating system, running on more than 80% of the computers involved in the survey.

The report also highlights the possible reasons behind the low adoption rate of Windows 11. The minimum system requirements of Windows 11 are substantially higher than that of Windows 10, which means, that even if users want to upgrade their computer to the latest operating system by Microsoft, there is a good chance that they won't be allowed to do so.

Microsoft is not working to bring back Taskbar features

In related news, Microsoft is not working on the ability to relocate the Taskbar on Windows 11. In a Windows Insider webcast that was conducted recently, Windows 11 development team said that the operating system would not get a feature to change the position of the Taskbar because the animation flow or design of the Start Menu is not ready for the same. As of now, Windows 11's Taskbar has a new Start Menu that relies on the default alignment for its layout and functional design.

The Windows development team says that "there are a number of challenges when it comes to actually being able to move the taskbar to different locations on the screen." Since a very small number of users actually position the Taskbar on either side of their screen or the top, the development team dropped the feature for Windows 11. However, the operating system might add this feature in the future. Stay tuned for more tech news.