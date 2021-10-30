Windows 11 Update To Be Available For More PCs This Week; Here's How To Download

Since its launch, Windows 11 has only been available for a fraction of devices running on Windows 10. While Microsoft has previously announced that the new operating system will be rolled out gradually, it might take a lot of time to help the one billion Windows users the company claims it has. Nevertheless, Windows 11 is coming to more PCs this week. After rolling out the operating system for new systems earlier this month, the company will now focus on existing devices.

In an article published on its official website, Microsoft said, "The availability of Windows 11 has been increased and we are leveraging our latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices."

The company also says that they would continue to roll out their latest operating system in a phased model and train their machine learning model throughout to deliver a better and smooth experience.

Those who have not received a Windows 11 upgrade option on their systems shall be on the lookout this week, as Microsoft is pushing the OS to more existing systems. To check whether there is an update available for a system, open Settings, head over to Update and Security. If the system supports Windows 11 and Microsoft has released an update, it will reflect in this section and can be downloaded and installed.

