Windows 11 Update To Be Available For More PCs This Week; Here's How To Download

Windows 11 is coming to more PCs this week. After rolling out the OS for new systems earlier this month, the company will now focus on existing devices.

Since its launch, Windows 11 has only been available for a fraction of devices running on Windows 10. While Microsoft has previously announced that the new operating system will be rolled out gradually, it might take a lot of time to help the one billion Windows users the company claims it has. Nevertheless, Windows 11 is coming to more PCs this week. After rolling out the operating system for new systems earlier this month, the company will now focus on existing devices. 

In an article published on its official website, Microsoft said, "The availability of Windows 11 has been increased and we are leveraging our latest generation machine learning model to offer the upgrade to an expanded set of eligible devices."

The company also says that they would continue to roll out their latest operating system in a phased model and train their machine learning model throughout to deliver a better and smooth experience. 

Windows 11 will be available to more PCs this week 

Those who have not received a Windows 11 upgrade option on their systems shall be on the lookout this week, as Microsoft is pushing the OS to more existing systems. To check whether there is an update available for a system, open Settings, head over to Update and Security. If the system supports Windows 11 and Microsoft has released an update, it will reflect in this section and can be downloaded and installed. 

How to download Windows 11?

  • How to download Windows 11? 
  • In a web browser, search for "Windows 11 download".
  • The first link will be from Microsoft and will redirect a user to Windows 11 software download page.
  • From the webpage, download Windows 11 Installation Assistant by clicking on Download Now.
  • Once the setup is downloaded, execute the program and execute.
  • In the dialogue box that opens, click accept and install.
  • Follow the instruction afterwards. 
  • Users can also create a bootable USB drive by downloading Windows 11 Disk Image (ISO).
  • For those who want to perform a reinstall or clean install of the operating system, download Windows 11 Installation Media from the same page.
  • Eligible Windows 10 users will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 without any trouble.
