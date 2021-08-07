Windows 11 will come with Spotify Integration in new feature called Focus Sessions

On August 5, 2021, Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, Panos Panay teased a new feature of Windows 11 called Focus Sessions. From the name and visuals available in the tweet, Focus Sessions looks like a feature to help users focus on tasks while using their computers. In the video uploaded by Panay, Focus Sessions seems to have a Spotify integration, which will let users listen to their playlist while working. Keep reading to know more about the Windows 11 audio streaming feature.

Spotify integration in Clock application for Windows 11 teased

Microsoft recently released a public beta build of Windows 11, but it does not contain the teased Focus Sessions feature. However, from the video on Twitter, it looks like the feature is embedded in Microsoft's stock Clock application. Panay in his tweet writes that the Focus Sessions feature on Windows 11 has been a game-changer for him, especially with the Spotify integration. The Windows 11 new feature seems to implement a method of diving work into smaller tasks in order to manage time, called Pomodoro Technique. Although there are plenty of third-party applications that help users divide their time into parts, the Spotify integration is something that will turn a lot of heads.

After Microsoft retired the Groove Music Service in 2017, this is the first time Microsoft has partnered to provide dedicated audio services on its Windows platform. Additionally, Microsoft has partnered with Spotify to move the remaining Groove Music users and playlist over. Previously, Microsoft and Spotify have worked together on several projects, such as an application for Xbox consoles and Windows 10 application. Since the Spotify section is available in the Clock settings page/menu, whether it will be available throughout the operating system is yet to be known.

Besides the Spotify integration, Microsoft is merging multiple OneNote applications into one. According to Microsoft, the merging will bring "simplicity of a single OneNote app on Windows while the interface and features you're already familiar with." Microsoft will launch updates for OneNote applications over the next 12 months, in an effort to combine the OneNote application available on Microsoft Store and the OneNote application that comes with Microsoft Office.