Wink Coin Price Predicition In INR: What Is Wynk Coin And Should You Buy It?

Over the past couple of months, the cryptocurrency market has seen an unparalleled boom, like Bitcoin, Etherum and other cryptocurrencies have reached their peak prices yet. While cryptocurrencies were a niche hobby once upon a time, more and more people around the world have been picking up on this hobby as it becomes clear that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry matures and become popular, more and more cryptocurrencies are being added to the market. Over the past few months, newer currencies like SafeMoon, Orfano and SafeMars have been getting a lot of positive attention. In this article, we will be taking a look at a new cryptocurrency that has become quite popular on the internet called 'Wink Coin'. Read on to know more about Wink Coin and Wink Coin Price Prediction

What is Wink Coin?

Before trying to understand the Wink cryptocurrency, people need to understand the Wink platform that the currency is built for. According to the official Binance Blog, Wink is a leading blockchain gaming platform. They are leveraging their use of high-quality decentralised applications (DApps). Basically, Wink is a blockchain network that can be used to make games with the decentralised applications (DApps). The Wink platform is based on TRON and provides many useful and valuable tools to game developers while keeping everything transparent to the public. You can learn more about Wink in detail on their official whitepaper linked here.

Wink Coin is the cryptocurrency that is used to pay fees and enable transactions on the Wink network. The coin gets its value from people who buy the currency for using on Wink enabled games. Moreover, crypto experts believe Wink is a good investment coin with a bright future, as the company has already proven a real-life use case for this coin.

Wink Coin Price Prediction in INR

At the time of writing this article, WINK Coin with the code, 'WIN' is available for purchase in India on WazirX app. At this time, the price of Wink Coin stands at Rs.0.1078 or $0.0013. However, crypto markets are very unpredictable and readers should take Price Predictions with a grain of salt. As per the cryptoground.com website, the price of Wink Coin is expected to go up around 30 per cent in 6 months. However, this is not financial advice and people should do their own research before investing in crypto, as the crypto markets can be highly volatile. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

Image Source: Wink Website