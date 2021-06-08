XRP Price Prediction June 2021: Will Ripple Rise Back Up After The Recent Dip?

The cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) has emerged as one of the most promising investments of 2021. At the beginning of the year, the price of Ripple (XRP) stood at around $0.22. A couple of months ago, the price of XRP jumped up to its all-time high of $1.8, on April 16. The May 19 cryptocurrency crash wiped out the price by almost half. However, the price of XRP has continued dropping since then. At the time of writing this article, the price of XRP stands at $0.86, down by 12 per cent from June 7. Read on to know more about XPR and XRP price prediction.

Ripple Price Prediction

Crypto price predictions can be fairly difficult, especially in the case of XRP. XRP has been embroid on a legal dispute with the US SEC in the courts for many years now, and the ultimate future of Ripple hangs under the US courts decisions. Still, many crypto experts have given XRP price prediction. The website PrimeXBT believes that if Ripple wins their case, the price of XRP could jump up to $20, based on the good news and eventually fall back to a realistic $3-4 in a couple of years. Digital Coin Price predicts that the price of Ripple could go up to $1.46 and up to $1.8 in 2022. Trading Beasts predicts that the price of Ripple could go up to $1.2 by the end of the year. Wallet Investor predicts that the price of Ripple could reach $1.9 in a year. However, this is all speculation and price predictions should be taken with a grain of salt.

How to buy Ripple?

Ripple is one of the oldest and most popular cryptocurrencies available right now. As a result, XRP can be bought on any major crypto exchange in the world. In India, investors can buy Ripple on crypto exchanges such as WazirX, Coinswitch, Zebpay or any other exchange that has XRP. Internationally, XRP can be bought on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance etc. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this website does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

