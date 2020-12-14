YouTube, Gmail And Other Google Services Face Massive Outage Worldwide; Company Responds

YouTube, Gmail, Meet among other popular Google applications as well as services are appearing to face a major outage in India on December 14. From Gmail showing "Temporary Error (500)" to YouTube being redirected to "something went wrong" page, the Google products crashing has further caused a stir among the internet users who are posting screenshots on social media with captions saying 'Google down'. Following the confusion among netizens, YouTube India confirmed on Monday that they are "aware" of the issues being faced by its users and said that the company will inform with more information shortly.

We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) December 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Google Drive services including Google Docs and other features collapsed midway leading all users to major inconvenience. Some users who were indulged in online classes, however, celebrated the incident under hashtag #Googledown and 'YouTube down' with screenshots.

Many users even posted about not being able to use Google services. However, Google crashing on December 14 coincides with the reports on the website and server outage tracker, Downdetector. It also evidently states that there is a clear spike in the number of reports on a possible server outage for Google India after 5 PM (local time) on Monday.

Thank you @Google for allowing me to take a nap on a cozy monday afternoon♥ï¸#google #crashed pic.twitter.com/TOG41Tanfi — Isa Chasmawala (@isa_chasmawala) December 14, 2020

Google is yet to confirm any reports of facing server outage along with any other information regarding the same. Not only on browser but the mobile applications of Google services including Youtube are not working. The YouTube app on smartphones is down with a "could not connect to server" page being displayed. The service appears to be down even for Apple or iOS users.

Because all services of Google are currently inaccessible, it is evident that Google India is dealing with server disruption at the moment. However, Google's own workspace dashboard, that reflects any downtime on server or outage of any apps, is yet to reflect any server downtime status as of now.

Google services on December 14 crashed just two after Microsoft on December 10 warned about a persistent malware campaign which is actively disturbing all the major web browsers, including Google Chrome, Firefox and Edge. According to its blog post, Microsoft informed that the malware campaign is build to inject fraudulent ads into the search result and siphon off users’ personal information. The malware is called ‘Adrozek’ and it has been in circulation since May this year. It was also found across more than 30,000 devices per day as its peak spread this summer.

