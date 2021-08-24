Zombie CryptoPunk Is Now The 4th Most Valuable CryptoPunk NFT: Sold For Over $5 Million

CryptoPunks are popular NFC tokens that were first introduced back in 2017. These basically are a set of non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Recently, the cryptocurrency market blew up after one Zombie CryptoPunk sold for 1,600 Ether (ETH), which is about $5.3 million. This information has been confirmed by Business Insider and it has become one of the most searched topics on the internet. Here is some more information to understand the Zombie CryptoPunk NFT.

What is a CryptoPunk NFT?

In 2017, American studio Larva Labs started a project to release about 10,000 unique CryptoPunks for the market. These are algorithmically generated characters that were initially free to buy for the people with an Ethereum wallet. These are quite scarce because only 10,000 unique CryptoPunks can exist at a given point. The developers had also released three special types of NFTs including Zombie (88), Ape (24) and Alien (9). Popular figures like Logan Paul, Steve Aoki and Jay-Z, Gary Vee.

CryptoPunk NFT price

Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artifacts - from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection. https://t.co/XoPFfwxUiu — VisaNews (@VisaNews) August 23, 2021

The price of these CryptoPunk NFT has constantly been increasing. This is mostly because of the fact that these are available in limited quantities only. Plus the market has also been filled up with these special versions of the NFT that can be worth millions of dollars. This can be confirmed after Christie auctioned off a bunch of CryptoPunk NFTs for nearly $17 million. Visa also bought CryptoPunk Zombie #7610 for about $150,000 on August 18. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the top 5 valuable CryptoPunks available out there.

CryptoPunk Alien 3100: $7.68 million

CryptoPunk Alien 7804: $7.68 million

CryptoPunk Ape 5217: $5.47 million

CryptoPunk Zombie 7252: $5.34 million

CryptoPunk Zombie 2338: $4.38 million

More about CryptoPunk NFT

According to the website CryptoSlam, the sales volumes of CryptoPunks topped $86 million which is a record sale for a single day. The total amount of sales for August have already reached $332 million. CryptoPunks creators, Larva Labs, revealed the real price of this NFT which was about 49.50 ether that converts to $150,000. Thus it is surprising to see how VISA decided to pay 21.75 ETH to a user named “gmoney.” The creators also said that this user got the NFT about a week ago and walked away with more than double the price he had invested in it.