An 8-year-old Nicole Oliveira From Brazil Discovers 7 Asteroids In Science Program

Nicole Oliveira, an eight-year-old Brazilian girl has discovered seven asteroids. According to the reports from Brazilian news organisation R7, the little girl managed to find as many as seven asteroids after participating in a citizen science program organised by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), of which NASA is also a member. Nicole had expressed her interest in pursuing an astronomy course at the tender age of five.

During the citizen science program, Nicole Oliveira discovered seven asteroids and for her effort, she received a certificate of appreciation. According to a Brazilian news organisation R7, when the little girl was two years old she had asked her mother to get her a star. To which Nicole's mother bought her a toy star, Later the mother took three years to realise that Nicole wanted a real star. Nicole gave a lecture on the asteroid Bennu, and since then she has been interested in studying several other asteroids.

Nicole is the youngest member of Alagoas Astronomical Studies Cente (CEAAL), an institution that brings together amateur astronomers from all over Brazil. The little girl expressed her desire to study astronomy when she was five years old and began searching for it until she found CEAAL. Reportedly, the institute's president did not allow her to participate in the course on being underage, but after turning six, Nicole participated in the course. She attended all the classes, took the exam and she even became the institute's youngest member. In June, Nicole was invited to speak at the first International Seminar on Astronomy and Aeronautics at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation of Brazil. Besides this, Nicola also runs a YouTube channel where she imparts knowledge on astronomy. The light-year-old dreams of becoming an aerospace engineer and building rockets to take astronauts on space missions.

IMAGE: InternationalAstronomicalSearchCollaboration/Facebook