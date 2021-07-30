Apollo 11 Astronauts Went Through Customs After Return From Moon, Buzz Aldrin Shares Form

Apollo 11 astronauts had to go to customs after returning from the moon, former American astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who was part of the historic mission revealed. Taking to his Twitter, Aldrin shared an image of a customs form dated July 24, 1969, after Apollo 11 returned from space bringing the first men to have walked on the moon, back to Earth. He revealed that after spending 8 days in space and 22 hours on the moon, the three astronauts- Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and himself had to fill in a customs form upon their entry back to Earth.

In the form which has gone viral on social media, signatures of the iconic Apollo 11 mission astronauts can be seen on the general declaration. The declaration addressed to the 'Agriculture, Customs, Immigration, and Public Health' department states their 'departure from the moon and 'arrival' at Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. In space of 'cargo' the astronauts have filled that upon their return back to the earth, they were accompanied by moon rock and moon dust samples.

Imagine spending 8 days in space, including nearly 22 hours on the Moon and returning home to Earth only to have to go through customs! 😀 #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/FvtSVwSD1f — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) July 28, 2021

Netizens react

Any precious stones in the luggage, sir? — Alexandre Righi (@AlexandreRighi) July 28, 2021

Its not a joke? pic.twitter.com/U0XKNMx3pP — Daniel Mejia (@dmr0704) July 28, 2021

I love this part 😷😏 … “TO BE DETERMINED”!! 🦠 pic.twitter.com/IEVmUFgzwb — Justin Jenkins 🌀 (@justinjenkins) July 28, 2021

Some things are more important than history. Namely, paperwork.



What would have happened if they denied it? Back into space? — Still Furious Vintner (@xiane1) July 28, 2021

They seriously did this? The government. pic.twitter.com/FbWaKcgl9z — Jacklyn (@JackLynLeeOtt) July 28, 2021

Ah, the bureaucracy. Good to know that you had to suffer through it too — New Wave Guy (@hstryiscyclical) July 28, 2021

NASA shares images of Armstrong's footsteps

On the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 22 mission on July 21, NASA had shared the image of Neil Armstrong's left footsteps on the moon's surface. The mission had helped Armstrong become the first man to walk on the moon. The post also confirmed that NASA was working towards taking the next giant leap of landing the first woman and first person of colour on the Moon. The captain said, “What was only one small step 52 years ago, has inspired a lifetime of wonder.”

Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong & Buzz Aldrin set foot on the Moon #OTD 52 years ago. Our Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has imaged the landing site over the past 12 years. Look closely & you can see the astronauts' tracks, still there after all this time! #NationalMoonDay pic.twitter.com/yDj0lHHaPu — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) July 20, 2021

On the occasion, NASA announced that it releasing some more innovative technologies that would help to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. NASA also confirmed that they will be trying to send their astronauts to Mars with the help of their commercial and international partners. Their aim is to build a sustainable exploration system that can make space travel and exploration extremely easy and accessible.