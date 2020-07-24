NASA Warns Of Huge Asteroid 2020 ND, 160 Metres In Diameter, To Approach Earth On July 24

NASA has warned that a huge asteroid is set to fly past the Earth on July 24. The space research agency has classified Asteroid 2020 ND as Near-Earth Object (NEO) and Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA). It is estimated to be 160 metres or 520 feet in diameter but there will be no harm, as it will safely pass the Earth, just like five other times in the past. It is not the asteroid's first-time visiting Earth as it maintains an orbit around the Sun which often allows it to come close to both Earth and Mars.

What are asteroids?

Asteroids are rocks that have been leftover from the formation of our solar system. Most of these asteroids are located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Some orbit other planets in the system as well. According to NASA, there are almost 1 million known asteroids, which is why asteroids passing by Earth is a common phenomenon.

All about asteroid 2020 ND

As per NASA records, Asteroid 2020 ND first approached the Earth on July 17, 1945, and since then, it has passed by the planet four more times. The asteroid will now cross us again on July 24, 2020. It is set to blow past Earth in 2035, then 2074, and then 2145.

Asteroid 2020 ND is not a key scientific target for NASA. The same is reserved for asteroids like 101955 Bennu, 10,199 Chariklo, 16 Psyche, 243 Ida, 25143 Itokawa, 253 Mathilde, 433 Eros, and 4 Vesta.

The closest approach of Asteroid 2020 ND will be 5,570,000 km from Earth. The average distance between Earth and Moon is 385,000 km. So, the asteroid is pretty far away to cause any harm.

