Asteroid Classified By NASA As A “potentially Hazardous Object" To Pass By Earth Today

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the US space agency, has stated that an asteroid the size of the Eiffel Tower in Paris could pass Earth in June. NASA has identified the asteroid 2021 KT1 as being "possibly dangerous." According to the report, the diameter of the 2021 KT1 asteroid is between 149.9 and 329.7 metres (492 feet and 1,082 feet).

NASA warns about an asteroid hitting earth

A report in Newsweek suggests that due to its size and proximity to Earth, NASA has classed the 600-foot large asteroid called KT1 as a "potentially hazardous object." According to the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, as reported by NYDailyNews.com, the asteroid will approach the Blue Planet at a speed of about 40,000 mph. From a distance of 4.5 million miles, an asteroid the size of the Seattle Space Needle is slated to pass past Earth on Tuesday.

Between Monday and Wednesday, four more asteroids the size of a home or an aeroplane will pass past Earth. Fortunately, none of them represents a threat to the planet. NASA scientists are continuing to look into ways to prevent an asteroid from colliding with Earth if one becomes a hazard. A spaceship that uses gravitational attraction is currently being developed.

According to NASA, the diameter of KT1 in 2021 will be between 492 and 1,082 feet. According to the most conservative estimates, the space rock will be around the size of three NFL football fields combined. Fortunately, the asteroid will safely pass past our planet.

Despite this, NASA has classified 2021 KT1 as a PHA (potentially hazardous asteroid). NASA evaluates if an asteroid is a PHA based on its size and potential proximity to Earth. Any asteroid that can't reach closer than 4,650,000 miles or has a diameter of fewer than 500 feet isn't regarded as a PHA.

On May 31, asteroids 2021 KN2 and 2021 KS will approach Earth, though they are only 21 feet and 59 feet in size, respectively. The diameter of 2021 KS is 18 metres, and it will approach Earth at a distance of 5,954,573 kilometres. It's about the same size as a house. The diameter of 2021 KN2 is 6 metres, and it will orbit Earth at a distance of 144,519 kilometres. It's about the same size as a bus.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK