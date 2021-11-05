Astra Space Enters Satellite Internet Race; Plans To Launch Over 13,000 Satellites

In a bid to provide high-speed internet via satellites, Astra Space on Friday, November 5, filed an application to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). According to a report by Space News, the company has sought permission to deploy a constellation of over 13,600 satellites, and thus ensure its position in the global race for satellite broadband. This comes just three days after the e-commerce giant Amazon announced to launch its first internet satellites by late 2022 and a couple of days before Astra's attempt to reach the Earth's orbit.

We have begun preparations for a static fire test in Kodiak. Our launch window has shifted to November 8th through 14th. Stay tuned for updates. #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/M66K6Xi798 — Astra (@Astra) November 4, 2021

"The Astra Constellation will provide global secure, high-bandwidth connectivity to enable communications services, environmental and natural resource applications, and national security missions", Astra said in its application as per Space News. Reportedly, there are 13,620 satellites awaiting to be installed as a constellation in the low-Earth Orbit, to provide services at V-band frequencies. It has been known that satellites in other frequencies might also be used for different services.

Astra and its broadband plan

The small launch developing company, in its statement, assured that it is capable to develop the said project and introducing new space-based services, including communications solutions, all while maintaining an environment, will utilise spectrum efficiently and would be free from harmful radio frequency interference. Reportedly, Astra has plans to execute the satellite deployment plan in three phases. Initially, in phase I, a total of 40 satellites will be placed in an equatorial orbit 700 kilometres high. The company explained that this phase is to introduce its internet services to the world, gather customer feedback, learn and prepare for the next phases.

The last two phases will see a massive deployment as 2,296 satellites will be launched into sun-synchronous and mid-inclination orbits between 690 to 700 kilometers high in Phase II. On the other hand, 11,284 satellites will be installed in orbits ranging between 380 to 400 kilometers. To ensure the development of such a dense constellation, Astra says that it is planning to utilise launch vehicles offered by other entities. Currently, Astra’s own rockets can only carry two satellites at a time, however, their payloads are likely to increase to up to 500 kilograms in the coming years.

As for now, Astra is about to make its fourth attempt to reach orbit with its launch vehicle named LV0007. Space News reports suggest that its last attempt failed in two minutes after one of the rocket’s five first-stage engines shut down due to fuel leakage.

Reviewing flight data and video, two things are very clear - 1) An engine shut down right after launch 2) Everything that happened next made me incredibly proud of our team. Space may be hard, but like this rocket, we are not giving up. #AdAstra pic.twitter.com/2g3n812EaW — Chris Kemp (@Kemp) August 29, 2021

Image: Twitter/@Astra