Astronaut Megan McArthur Celebrates 50th Birthday With Goodies From SpaceX

SpaceX's latest cargo delivery showed on Monday at the International Space Station with a birthday gift for astronaut Megan McArthur. Launched on Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the capsule contained goodies for McArthur and her six crew maters. The shipment arrived at the International Space Station along with tons of research work and other gear after a day of transit.

Gifts and goodies for McArthur and team

As Megan McArthur celebrates her 50th birthday, she was overwhelmed by SpaceX's cargo system when a supply ship bearing ice cream and other treats was presented to her. The astronaut who was also overseeing the automated docking appreciated the effort put in and later radioed, "No one’s ever sent me a spaceship for my birthday before." On Sunday, the spaceship was launched on a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Kennedy Space Centre, Florida. The craft carried more than 2,170 kg (4,800 pounds) of crew supplies, spacecraft hardware and science experiments. This is SpaceX's 23rd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission.

It didn't just have gifts for McArthur but also lemons, cherry tomatoes, avocados and ice cream for her crewmates. The shipment arrived just a few days ahead of the first of three spacewalks that SpaceX would be conducting.

SpaceX to facilitate delivery for NASA

NASA's space shuttle program had ceased in 2011. Post that, NASA turned to SpaceX and other US companies to deliver cargo and crews to the space station. Monday's shipment by SpaceX is the companies 23rd operation for NASA in just under a decade. It is important to note that SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragonfly spacecraft was delayed by one day over poor weather conditions. Initially, the launch was planned for Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX founder Elon Musk's creation the Dragon would be carrying more than 4,000 pounds of supplies. This will be followed by the 'Girl Scouts' which will be sending up ants, brine shrimps and plants as test subjects. Scientists from the University of Wisconsin will also be flying up seeds from mouse-ear cress, a small flowering weed used in generic research.

(Image Credits - AP)