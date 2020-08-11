Last Updated:

Astronaut Shares Iconic Images Of Galapagos Islands From ISS; See Pics

Shared on the official handle of NASA Astronauts, the images depict the iconic view of the island in Ecuador from more than 200 miles above our Earth.

A NASA astronaut has released the images of the enchanted Islands of Ecuador – the Galápagos, photographed aboard the International Space Station with the Expedition 55 crew. Shared on the official handle of NASA Astronauts, the images depict the iconic view of the island from more than 200 miles above our Earth. Thick clouds can be seen hovering above the Galápagos Islands and sun glint beaming across the deep emerald waters off the coast of Ecuador as ISS orbited above the Pacific Ocean. Internet was astonished at the scenic beauty of the volcanic islands cluster.  

Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner went for their mission on Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft in April 2020, according to NASA. Russian space agency Roscosmos’ astronaut launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at station’s service module around 10:13 am and reached space after a four-orbit, six-hour flight. NASA flight engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos were also onboard. NASA Television and the agency’s website provided live coverage of the launch. Cassidy is the Expedition 63 commander.  

Internet studies features appreciates photo

NASA wrote in the statement sharing the images on the website, “For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth.” Internet users were mesmerized at the beauty of the image and poured in a slew of reaction. “To witness our beautiful planet in such a way, truly humbling,” said a user. “Must be very therapeutic for you to have photography as an outlet up there,” wrote another. “I see several seahorses and a heart on the right. Beautiful picture!” said third.  

