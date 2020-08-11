Astronaut Shares Iconic Images Of Galapagos Islands From ISS; See Pics

A NASA astronaut has released the images of the enchanted Islands of Ecuador – the Galápagos, photographed aboard the International Space Station with the Expedition 55 crew. Shared on the official handle of NASA Astronauts, the images depict the iconic view of the island from more than 200 miles above our Earth. Thick clouds can be seen hovering above the Galápagos Islands and sun glint beaming across the deep emerald waters off the coast of Ecuador as ISS orbited above the Pacific Ocean. Internet was astonished at the scenic beauty of the volcanic islands cluster.

Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner went for their mission on Soyuz MS-16 spacecraft in April 2020, according to NASA. Russian space agency Roscosmos’ astronaut launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at station’s service module around 10:13 am and reached space after a four-orbit, six-hour flight. NASA flight engineers Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Expedition 62 Commander Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos were also onboard. NASA Television and the agency’s website provided live coverage of the launch. Cassidy is the Expedition 63 commander.

Beautiful pass over the Galapagos Islands today! pic.twitter.com/kvOAvvFmC8 — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 10, 2020

Read: NASA InSight Lander Uncovers Mars' Surface Details In Seismograph Data

Read: NASA Says Laser Beams Reflected Between Earth And Moon, Could Enhance Experiments

Internet studies features appreciates photo

NASA wrote in the statement sharing the images on the website, “For almost 20 years, humans have lived and worked continuously aboard the International Space Station, advancing scientific knowledge and demonstrating new technologies, making research breakthroughs not possible on Earth.” Internet users were mesmerized at the beauty of the image and poured in a slew of reaction. “To witness our beautiful planet in such a way, truly humbling,” said a user. “Must be very therapeutic for you to have photography as an outlet up there,” wrote another. “I see several seahorses and a heart on the right. Beautiful picture!” said third.

Galapagos resident blue-footed booby says "Hi" (or whatever boobies say.) pic.twitter.com/7ViZLkKaDy — Kathleen Lyons (@kaybuenoesyo) August 10, 2020

I didn't see those islands like this before, a nice views, thank you Commander Cassidy, sir. pic.twitter.com/VFilNLUQ2W — Francisco Felix Rojas (@frankfelix80) August 11, 2020

That integral sign is chasing me haha. Incredible shots pic.twitter.com/DOpElomnRF — bruno ☀️🌈☁️ (@brunonzera) August 10, 2020

you this morning over through Brazil :) pic.twitter.com/kFE19xpdZZ — Andressa (@schererandressa) August 10, 2020

Hi Chris, could you try and get a photo of Ireland if you are passing over anytime soon? It's been nearly 10 years since we last had a photo taken of the emerald Isle. Thanks — Earth Watch (@earthwatchspace) August 10, 2020

Wow ! Sir Charles would be proud ! Great clouds and a great capture of the Trinity of Volcanoes - #Wolf, #Darwin, and #Alcedo !!! @DaveAtCOGS ...I don't see any #Dodos ? — MillG ...masking the benefit of a mask sb unmasked (@grainreader) August 10, 2020

Wow!! Thank you for the beautiful photos.🛰️💫I observed the Perseid meteor shower yesterday.🌠 Can you see shooting stars from the ISS? — 🍒🐘🛰️かめちぐら🌈👑🐃 (@spitz_orion8823) August 11, 2020

Read: Perseid Meteor Shower Filmed By NASA's All-Sky Fireball Network

Read: NASA's Voyager 2 Became First Spacecraft To Observe Neptune On This Day In 1989