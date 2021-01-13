Astronomers Discover The Youngest And Fastest Magnetar In Space

Interplanetary discoveries can always be one of the most intriguing ones. Astronomers every single day are scoping the outer world, looking out for new planets, objects, and discoveries that are yet to be made. These discoveries help the Astronomers and scientists get a better understanding of the Earth and the Galaxy. One of the latest discoveries in Space by astronomers and scientists is a Magnetar.

New Magnetar Spotted in the Milky Way

There has been a bright new discovery made by the astronomers. The latest discovery is a Magnetar and it very well could be the fastest spinning and also the youngest Magnetar that the scientists have seen yet. Magnetars are a unique type of Neutron Star that are collapsed cores of Supergiant stars that died in Supernova events.

The features that are different between a Magnetar and a Neutron Star is that a Magnetar has extremely powerful magnetic fields for any interplanetary body known yet and a Magnetar can explode at any time without any sort of warning. It is not an easy task to spot a Magnetar floating in the endless space, and before the latest one was spotted, there were only 30 that have been previously discovered.

The newly discovered Magnetar has been named J1818.0-1607. The Astronomers first spotted the Magnetar through NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Telescope and then it was further studied through NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory by Harsha Blumer and Samar Safi-Harb.

There were two things about the Magnetar that especially caught the attention of the astronomers. The first discovery about the Magnetar was that the age of the planetary body was estimated to be around 500 years, which could make it the youngest one discovered yet. This was determined with the rate at which the Magnetar was slowing down after every rotation and this also brought them to their second intriguing discovery. The Magnetar was a really fast spinning interplanetary body, completing a single rotation every 1.4 seconds, which is unbelievably fast.

The scientists have also understood a few more peculiar things about the J1818.0-1607. The scientists have realized that the Magnetar is releasing rotation powered pulsars through the Milky Way, which is similar to a Neutron Star. They have understood that this specific Magnetar is not able to convert energy into X-Ray emissions as efficiently as the other Magnetars. Scientists have also observed that Supernova Debris was found at a distance from the Magnetar, and such a young Magnetar should have the Supernova Debris that came while it got created a lot closer to it.

