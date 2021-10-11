Astronomers Unearth Mystery Behind 'no Star Formation' In Six Primitive Galaxies

In a recent study, a group of international astronomers used the Atacama Large Millimeter or Submillimeter Array (ALMA) as well as the Hubble Space Telescope to investigate a cluster of six primitive galaxies. The findings of the study were just released in the journal 'Nature.' With little or no forming of stars, these six early galaxies were known to be "quenched." As per the study, within the first few billion years following the Big Bang, these galaxies were developed.

Previously, astronomers assumed that maybe something had interfered to prevent the formation of stars in those rich galaxies, despite the fact that they contained vast amounts of cold hydrogen gas, which is considered to be the most vital fuel in a star formation.

Findings of the Study

The study's principal author and an associate professor of astronomy at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Kate Whitaker stated that, throughout history, the most gigantic galaxies in the cosmos have lived fast and furious, forming their stars in a very short period of time. During these initial stages of the universe, a gas that is the fuel for star formation, ought to be abundant.

Kate went on to explain why these 6 galaxies have no stars by stating that previously the astronauts used to think that these quenched galaxies slowed down a few billion years after the Big Bang. But, in the recent study, they discovered that these primitive galaxies were not actually on brakes or slow formation of stars, but instead were running on empty as they did not possess any cold gas.

The researchers discovered that galaxies' ability to convert cold gas into stars did not suddenly decline, contrary to assumptions. The stars, on the other hand, lacked frigid gas. Normally, these galaxies are so far away that identifying and resolving them is difficult, thus, the researchers employed a technique by magnifying the pictures of the galaxies which they obtained from gravitational lensing around neighbouring galaxies.

The Telescopes were used to do the study

Furthermore, The Hubble Space Telescope is a space telescope that was deployed onto low-Earth orbit in the year 1990 and is still operational today. Though, it was not the initial telescope, yet, it is regarded to be one of the biggest and most flexible, crucial scientific instruments as well as an astronomical public relations benefit. The Hubble telescope is one of NASA's Great Observatories and is dedicated to astronomer Edwin Hubble.

Meanwhile, the Array ALMA is a 66-radio-telescope astronomical observatory in northern Chile's the Atacama Desert that observes electromagnetic waves at millimetre and submillimeter wavelengths. ALMA is intended to give information on early Stelliferous star creation as well as comprehensive imaging of planetary systems and planet formation.

(Image: Unsplash)