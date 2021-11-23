Blue Origin Announces 6 Member Crew For Upcoming NS-19 Mission

Jeff Bezos's private space company, Blue Origin announced the list of crew members who will be boarding its upcoming flight to space in December on Tuesday. The six-membered crew will include the daughter of Alan Shepard (first American to visit the space) Laura Shepard, along with a former National Football League star Michael Strahan as guests. Among the two honorary guests, four paying customers will also visit the space in Blue Star’s third human flight this year.

We’re thrilled to welcome Laura Shepard Churchley, @MichaelStrahan, @Dylan, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess on #NewShepard’s 19th mission to space on December 9. ✨🚀 https://t.co/LyNwd0nYva pic.twitter.com/mjt58oEZBx — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 23, 2021

Blue Origin announces 6 membered crew for upcoming NS-19 mission

The NS-19 mission, which will launch on December 9 from Launch Site One in West Texas, will carry six people in its spacecraft for the first time. It will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year, the sixth for the program in 2021, and the 19th in its history.

The six people include Lane and Cameron Bess, the first parent-child duo to fly in space together. Michael Strahan, co-anchor of Good Morning America, and Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to travel into space, are among the guests. Dylan Taylor, a space industry entrepreneur and philanthropist, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess are among the four customers.

“An original Shepard will fly on the New Shepard.” Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the first American in space, will embark on her own journey to space on board #NewShepard on December 9. pic.twitter.com/vQfzTKo1ze — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 23, 2021

Announcing the list of candidates, Blue Origin further added that “This mission furthers the company’s vision of millions of people living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. It will be New Shepard’s third human flight this year, the sixth for the program in 2021, and the 19th in its history. It will carry a full manifest of six astronauts to space for the first time,” the statement released by the company read.

Blue Origin to collaborate with UAE for promoting space tourism

In what can be seen as a significant step in boosting its space program, the UAE government has engaged in talks with billionaire Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin earlier this month to ensure a partnership for commercial space tourism. The talks reportedly took place between UAE's Minister of Economy, Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Blue Origin's Vice President Brent Sherwood at the ongoing International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai. This comes after reports emerged that Bezos was eyeing a location in UAE to use it as a spaceport, as per The National News.

