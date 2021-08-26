Blue Origin's Project Jarvis 'copied' SpaceX's Starship? Here's Elon Musk's Response

Business magnate Elon Musk shared laughing emojis on Twitter in response to a meme claiming Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin copied SpaceX with its Project Jarvis vertical landing spacecraft. In July, Blue Origin revealed Project Jarvis, designed to be a fully reusable rocket prototype for the Blue Origin New Glenn that will land vertically, similar to SpaceX's Starship.

Meanwhile, Ars Technica, on Tuesday, published images of Blue Origin's first stainless steel tank. While the images caught the eyes of Twitter users, a section of netizens felt the tank looked surprisingly similar to SpaceX's Starship rocket. A Twitter user named SpaceXMasterrace shared a screenshot of the Ars Technica article, showing a picture of the prototype tanks at the Blue Origin Texas facility, with the caption, "Hey Elon, Can I Copy Your Homework?" First images of BO's project Jarvis test tanks [sic]," suggesting that Blue Origin New Glenn copied SpaceX's Starship, which also lands vertically.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

Since being shared, the meme created quite a buzz on Twitter. Besides, Musk's emoji reaction, it also garnered thousands of likes and around 400 retweets. One of the users wrote, "To be honest I'm surprised at how slow other manufacturers are to copy SpaceX. It's over five years since the first Falcon 9 landing and still, no other rocket manufacturer has landed an orbital rocket. BO does the right thing copying SpaceX, they just need to become better at it [sic]." Another commented, "The space wars will always be welcomed. It’s good for humanity as long as they don’t sabotage each other [sic]". "I’m no fan of BO, but really they should be copying SpaceX. It is the most prudent way to get anywhere fast. Copying in engineering doesn’t solve all the problems, but it does make them easier. Having real in-class competition will be good for SpaceX in the future [sic]," a comment read.

Here are some reactions by users:

To be honest I'm surprised at how slow other manufacturers are to copy SpaceX. It's over five years since the first falcon 9 landing and still no other rocket manufacturer has landed an orbital rocket. BO does the right thing copying SpaceX, they just need to become better at it. — MakingAndStuff (@MakingAndStuff) August 25, 2021

The space wars will always be welcomed.



It’s good for humanity as long as they don’t sabotage each other. pic.twitter.com/fEkuuSHjaW — RoberT 🧢 (@Robert_de_fifth) August 24, 2021

Blue Origin and SpaceX clash

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the latest in the spat between the two space billionaires. Blue Origin and SpaceX have clashed many times over different issues in the last few years. In a recent case, Blue Origin sued the US government after NASA awarded a massive Moon exploration contract to its competitor SpaceX. Meanwhile, Musk had taken a dig at Bezos in a tweet stating Blue Origin 'Can’t get it up (to orbit)' over the firm filing a protest against NASA.

(Image Credits: AP/@arstechnica/Twitter)