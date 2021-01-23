Boeing Intends To Make Planes Capable Of Flying On 100% Biofuel By 2030

Boeing on Friday said the company aims to run its commercial aeroplanes on 100% sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. The American aviation company said that it has already conducted successful test runs of flights replacing petroleum jet fuel with 100% sustainable fuels and it aims to make all its commercial carriers 100% eco-friendly by 2030. Boeing wants to meet the existing challenge of climate change with its new target of replacing jet fuel with biofuel.

"Our industry and customers are committed to addressing climate change, and sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades. We're committed to working with regulators, engine companies, and other key stakeholders to ensure our airplanes and eventually our industry can fly entirely on sustainable jet fuels," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stan Deal.

Need to achieve target before 2050

Boeing said that airplanes need the capability to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuels well before 2050 in order to meet the commitment of reducing carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels. Presently, sustainable aviation fuels are mixed with conventional jet fuel up to a 50/50 blend, the maximum allowed under the current fuel specifications. However, Boeing says that the industry needs airplanes with the capability of flying on 100% sustainable fuels in order to reduce CO2 emissions.

Boeing has been working to develop 100% sustainable aviation fuels for the past several years. In 2018, the company's ecoDemonstrator flight-test program made the world's first commercial airplane flight using 100% sustainable fuels with a 777 Freighter, which it did in collaboration with FedEx Express. Boeing has been working with airlines, engine manufacturers, and others to conduct biofuel test flights starting in 2008 and gain approval for sustainable fuels in 2011.

