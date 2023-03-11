Breakthrough In Same-sex Pregnancy? Scientists Create Mice With Two Biological Dads

Researchers from Kyushu University in Japan, in a major breakthrough, managed to create a mice from two biological fathers by generating eggs from male cells, according to a news report. Scientists are hoping that the new breakthrough could in future provide new ways to treat infertility.

The development by the researchers at Kyushu University is being lauded in the scientific community as it can open radical new possibilities for human production. Notably, the details of the new study were revealed at the Third International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the Francis Crick Institute in London. Researchers reportedly hope that the new medical development could also pave way for same-sex partners to have a biological child together in the future.

"This is the first case of making robust mammal oocytes from male cells," Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi who led the pioneering work at Kyushu University was quoted as saying by The Guardian. Notably, Professor Hayashi is internationally renowned as a pioneer in the field of lab-grown eggs and sperm.

Possibility of creating viable human egg from male skin cell

"The team is working to replicate the breakthrough in human cells, however, it will be a long affair and it will take some time to achieve that reality. Purely in terms of technology, it will be possible (in humans) even in 10 years. I don’t know whether they’ll be available for reproduction,” Hayashi said.

The Professor reportedly presented his findings to the International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

According to a report by The Guardian, the study included scientists transforming the skin cells carrying the male XY chromosome combination, which was introduced into an egg with the female XX version. The team reprogrammed the skin cells' induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. The Guardian reported that the Y-chromosome of these cells was then deleted and replaced by an X-chromosome.

The professor mentioned that the cells were cultivated in an ovary organoid which replicated the conditions inside a mouse ovary. When they were fertilised with normal sperm, 600 embryos were formed. The sperm was then implanted into surrogate mice, which gave birth to seven mice. Researchers said that the baby mice appeared healthy. "They look OK, they look to be growing normally, they become fathers,” added Hayashi.