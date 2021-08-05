Cabinet Approves MoU Between IIST And TU Delft For Academic And Research Collaborations

The Union Cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Institute of Space science and Technology (IIST) and The Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) on August 4. The MoU has been signed on April 09, 2021, and May 17, 2021, to carry out academic programmes and research activities involving students and faculty members in each institution. The MoU was signed at respective institutes and exchanged via email.

Highlights of the MoU

According to the MoU, both Parties may exchange students at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. The Parties will mutually discuss and decide the areas of studies and credits to pursue under the scheme. Both parties agree that the Practicum Exchange Programme for degree training should follow the educational system and regulations of the hosting partner.

The agreement will enable two sides to develop a specialised curriculum to be pursued by students for the award of an undergraduate or postgraduate degree, which will be in addition to the initial degree to be awarded by the home institute. The statement adds that the Parties may design and develop research of engineering project assignments pursued by students during their stay, both short term and long term, in the partner institute.

A faculty exchange programme will be offered to the parties during which their faculty member will provide courses in the partner institutions that will be developed jointly. And within a defined duration, the faculty members of both parties may identify the joint research programme and work in common areas of interest.

Benefits

As per the press release, the benefit of signing this agreement is that it will enable pursuing the potential interest areas of cooperation such as exchange of faculty members, students and researchers, scientific materials, publications and information. Joint research meeting, PhD program, Dual Degree/Double Degree programme.

The release adds, "Cooperation with the EWI, TU Delft, The Netherlands an oldest and largest Dutch public Technological University through this Agreement would lead to developing a joint activity in research in the area of Science and Technology. Thus, all sections and regions of the country will get benefited". In addition, the agreement will provide impetus to explore newer research activities and application possibilities in the field of Science and Technology.

Image Credit: IIST