Cannabis Can Be Used To Prevent The Deadly Coronavirus: Study

According to a recent study, it has been found that cannabis can be used to prevent the deadly coronavirus disease. As per reports, the study has been conducted by a group of Canadian scientists which includes Bo Wang, Anna Kovalchuk, Dongping Li, Yaroslav Ilnytskyy, Igor Kovalchuk, and Olga Kovalchuk. The study has been titled, "In Search of Preventative Strategies: Novel Anti-Inflammatory High-CBD Cannabis SativaExtracts Modulate ACE2 Expression in COVID-19 Gateway Tissues". The study claims that the researchers have identified a minimum of 13 cannabis plants that are high in CBD that can affect the ACE2 pathways through which the coronavirus pathogens uses to get inside one's body.

New Cannabis sativa lines developed

The study has been published in journal Preprints and it has been mentioned that the researchers have developed 800 new Cannabis sativa lines and tracts. Kovalchuk reportedly said in a statement stressing the importance of each and every therapeutic measure which can be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in another study, researchers have found that patients who test positive for coronavirus after recovery are not contagious of transmitting the infection and could possibly have antibodies to prevent them from falling sick again. As per reports, scientists from the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a study on 285 Covid-19 survivors who had tested positive for the coronavirus after their illness had apparently resolved, but they were found non-infectious.

According to the findings from the study, it suggests that it is a positive sign for the regions looking to open up as more patients recover from the pandemic that has sickened at least 4.8 million people. It is evidence which suggests that those who have recovered from deadly coronavirus are not at risk of spreading the virus keeping in mind the social distancing measures.

According to the international media reports, the health officials tested around 790 close contacts of the 285 cases who re-tested positive after recovering from coronavirus but they did not found any infections. The health officials reportedly said that they cannot say why some of the patients were re-testing positive for the virus. On the other hand, they added that the experts believe that PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test was detecting pieces of dead virus.

