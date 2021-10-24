Climate Change: Recent Findings On Animal Migrations Reveal Alarming Facts, Study Shows

New research conducted by worldwide researchers including experts from the University of Bath discovered that animals which move towards the north to reproduce are now threatened by climate change and rising human pressure. The research states that these species who migrate are losing their early migratory benefits, falling in population, and faring much worse than their resident relatives. The findings of the research were published in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution.

Many creatures, such as mammals, birds, as well as insects, cover a considerable distance towards the north to reproduce while taking advantage of abundant food, lesser parasites and illnesses, and relative protection from predators. But researchers discovered that climate change and growing human influence had undermined these advantages, resulting in decreased reproductive success and higher mortality amongst migratory species in many situations.

Further, the researchers revealed that decreased benefits for long-distance migration have had major ramifications for ecosystem functioning. They cited 25 recent studies that indicate how migration has become less advantageous for multiple terrestrial animals, such as caribou, shorebirds, and Monarch butterflies, which travel more than 1,000 kilometres in the warmer months to fertilise in north temperate and arctic areas before coming back to the south during winters.

Travelling a large distance consumes a lot of energy, however, these animals are benefitted by having more food, fewer illnesses, and lesser predators, but as per the latest research updates, this too will no longer be available for many kinds of species. While some animals may adjust their mating territories a little beyond the north to accommodate for changing climatic circumstances, migratory species are programmed in such a way that they will take this risky journey in the north each year to reproduce regardless of the benefits.

'These findings are alarming': Researchers indicating the condition of the migratory species

Citing Dr. Vojtch Kubelka, leading author and former Visiting Researcher at the University of Bath's Milner Centre for Evolution, ANI reported, "These findings are alarming. We have lived with the notion that northern breeding grounds represent safe harbours for migratory animals. On the contrary, the numerous Arctic and North temperate sites may now represent ecological traps or even worse degraded environments for diverse migratory animals, including shorebirds, caribou or butterflies."

Furthermore, the researchers stated that food accessibility in the north might currently be climatically incompatible with migratory species breeding, resulting in greater juvenile death, as has been observed amongst many migrating birds.

In addition, new diseases and pathogens are causing new stress in the Arctic. An increase in predators preying on nests and consuming eggs and chicks before they can escape, is also an alarming factor. Dr. Kubelka further said, "We've seen that rates of nest predation of Arctic migratory shorebirds have tripled over the last 70 years, in large part due to climate change."

Researchers' suggestion to curb problem of migratory species

Meanwhile, the authors claim that the Arctic and northern temperate breeding grounds require significant conservation attention. In addition to tangible conservation strategies, the authors have proposed a simple framework for mapping migratory species stress factors throughout space and time, which will aid in distinguishing between appropriate, naturally improved, or guarded natural habitat, while also discovering ecological traps or deteriorated environments, which is further eroding the benefits for migration patterns.

