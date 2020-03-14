Cornonavirus: Kerala Deploys Robots To Raise Awareness And Provide Sanitizers

Kerala government has introduced a unique way to spread awareness about Coronavirus. It has deployed computer-programmed robots to distribute sanitizers and spread Coronavirus pandemic awareness. The southern state of India is taking the COVID-19 outbreak in the country with the utmost seriousness due to an increase in the number of confirmed patients. With around 17 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and nearly a hundred suspected cases, the state has the most number of patients in the country.

Kerala uses robots to distribute masks and sanitizers:

Source: ANI

The Kerala government brought robots designed and developed by Asimov Robotics which is a startup incubated at the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM). The pair of robots distribute sanitizers, masks, tissues, napkins and raise awareness in public places in a bid to check COVID-19. Between these two robots, one provides people with sanitizers, masks and napkins and the other provides details about WHO's initiatives and other details about Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Asimov CEO Jayakrishnan T said that the company went through these measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help others to be aware of the virus. The use of computer-programmed robots will bring public attention to how the hazardous virus spreads through human contact. The KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath said the institution was thinking about installing robots in public places such as airports.

Other initiatives by the Kerala government to contain Coronavirus pandemic

The Kerela Government is leaving no stone unturned in its mission to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. The state government has launched an app named GoK direct in its Kerela Startup Mission which will help the state government to provide the citizens with accurate information regarding the outbreak. The app has the latest news about COVID-19, government notices, helpline numbers and other details including quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travellers, etc. It also sends a message in case of an emergency even if the internet is not working.

Apart from the technological support used by the state government, Kerala was one of the first states in India to announce partial lockdown. It has also suspended schools and colleges from holding additional classes, and only exams will be conducted. The government has also restricted public gatherings and events in its province. The Madrassa and Anganwadi will also remain closed. However, Anganwadi food will be delivered at the students' doorstep to provide the required nutrition. Kerala has also improved its state broadband to keep the information amongst the quarantined citizens flowing.

Internet connectivity is a crucial aspect of business continuity plans during a pandemic. The Principal Secretary IT held talks with service providers to ensure this. Providers have informed that they can raise network capacity by 30% to 40% to meet the surge in demand. #COVID19 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 12, 2020

#COVID19 | Improving Readiness



As more people will be working from their homes, efforts were taken to improve the quality and availability of broadband internet.



Food will be delivered to families under observation. Respective DCs will ensure this. — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

State COVID19 Control Centre has been strengthened.



6️⃣ helpline numbers are now active.



2️⃣1️⃣ Health professionals are working on a shift basis



5️⃣4️⃣ Professionals have been trained



📞 0471 2309250, 0471 2309251, 0471 2309252, 0471 2309253, 0471 2309254, 0471 2309255 — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 11, 2020

