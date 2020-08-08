COVID-19: Scientists Develop Simple Approach To Evaluate Effectiveness Of Various Masks

Scientists have come up with a new approach to visually identify how effectively different types of masks prevent the spread of droplets which could contain COVID-19 virus pathogens.

According to a new study, using inexpensive and widely available tools, scientists studied how N-95 masks, handmade cotton masks, and surgical masks may block the spread of droplets when wearers speak. The researchers noted that their work is still in the early phases and the new method has only been tested in a small group of people.

Masks evaluation

In the study, researchers observed that neck fleeces and bandanas provide less protection since more droplets can pass through these materials as it breaks up larger droplets. As per reports, Emma Fischer, along with her team, suggests that non-experts could easily build and operate their setup to evaluate masks at the community level so that the mask producers could use the method to optimise the designs.

As most countries set up mandated masks in public to curb the spread of COVID-19, the distributors are facing severe shortages due to unprecedented demand. Therefore, many people are opting for homemade masks and other alternatives that have not been yet tested systematically.

According to the study, to evaluate the effectiveness of different kinds of masks, the researchers used a simpler approach where droplets were recorded using a simple computer algorithm. On further testing, the researchers learned that N95 masks without valves blocked the spread of droplets to the best level.

Study finds Chronic Symptoms

Meanwhile, scientists have found a new pattern of chronic symptoms likely to be experienced by people hospitalised with the COVID-19 infection. According to the study, the symptoms include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress, and a general decline in quality of life.

The study was published in the Journal of Medical Virology and identified that the patients who had been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) had symptoms associated with cases of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Image: Pixabay

