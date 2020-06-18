Dark Matter Experiment In Italy Predicts Presence Of Axions Underneath Italian Mountain

Since the 1980s, various researchers and scientists have been conducting dark matter experiments. A dark matter experiment consists of scientists and researchers to identify and search for dark matter particles. As of late, a team of scientists has been reportedly working on a dark matter experiment in Italy. The title of this project is Xenon Dark Matter Project or Xenon1T and is being conducted at the Italian Gran Sasso National Laboratory. As per a recent report, the team of scientists has recorded suspicious pings from a vat of liquid xenon underneath an Italian mountain. While scientists have recorded pings from underneath the mountain, there have been no reports confirming the existence of dark matter.

What is dark matter?

According to cosmological theories, dark matter is an invisible substance that exists in our galaxy and universe. Dark matter is called so because it does not emit any light. According to scientists, dark matter constitutes about 80% of our universe. Further, scientists also believe that dark matter can exist in several forms and shapes. As per studies, dark matter has proven to show its influence through gravity. While scientists strongly believe in the existence of such matters, they are yet to decipher its form and properties.

Findings and Research:

According to the team of Xenon scientists, the presence of pings from underneath the mountain could lead to the establishment of a new view of the universe. The scientists claim that if the signal is proven to be true then it could hint towards the evidence of subatomic particles called axions. As per theories, axions play a crucial role in keeping the universe symmetrical.

Some theories also contradict the existence of axions underneath the Italian mountain. They believe that scientists may have found new and unexpected particles known as neutrinos. Further, there is also a possibility of the detector being contaminated by small amounts of tritium. Tritium is a rare radioactive form of hydrogen.

Official statements:

In a statement to a media portal Elena Aprile of Columbia University said that the discovery of any new particle, not just dark matter would be phenomenal. Elena Aprile has been leading the Xenon Collaboration in its search for dark matter. Further, the entire team of Xenon Collaboration has given a statement to the media portal wherein they have said that the detection of xenons would have a large impact on the understanding of fundamental physics and other astrophysical phenomena.

The dark matter experiment in Italy had been delayed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The latest Xenon or Xenon1T experiment ran from 2016 to 2018. The team has been working towards spotting a rare collision of WIMP and a xenon atom. Such a collision would result in a flash of light and a cloud of electrical charge.

