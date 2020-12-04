Dazzling Geminid Meteor Shower To Lighten Up The Sky This December; Here's How To Watch

December 2020 will bring in a Geminid Meteor Show, says a blog by NASA. The show will be active from December 4 to December 17 as “earth plows through the trail of dusty debris left behind in the orbit of asteroid 3200 Phaethon – which might actually be a burnt-out comet”. The Geminids contribute to a show every year, however, this year will be even better as the peak will coincide with the new moon.

How and when to watch

According to the blog on NASA’s official website, geminids peak overnight on December 13th into the morning of the 14th. Talking about the best view, the blog says, “find a safe location away from bright city lights, lie flat on the ground with your feet pointing south and look up”. Viewing is good all night for the Northern Hemisphere, with activity peaking around 2am local time. After midnight the viewers can enjoy the beauty in the Southern Hemisphere.The blog also talks about how Jupiter and Saturn have been travelling across the sky together all year and this month they will put on a show. The two planets will get closer than ever during the first three weeks of December.

Relevance of December 21

On December 21, the two giant planets will ‘appear just a tenth of a degree apart – that's about the thickness of a dime held at arm's length!’. This means that the planets and their moons will be visible in the same field of view through binoculars. A small telescope can also be used. Being termed as a “great conjunction”, the event is one of the most awaited events of the year 2020. Such an event occurs once in every 20 years in this century. This happens when the orbits of Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn periodically align making these two outer planets appear close together in our nighttime sky.

Not only this, but December 21 is also the date for December solstice. This solstice is considered to be ‘winter solstice’ in the Northern Hemisphere and the ‘summer solstice’ in the Southern Hemisphere. As per the blog, during the December Solstice, the Sun reaches its southernmost position in the sky, irrespective of where on Earth you happen to be.

