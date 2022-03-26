'Earth Hour': Here's Why People Across The Globe Will Switch Off Lights At 8.30 Pm Today

People across the globe will come together to switch off their lights for one hour 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm in your local time zone to observe the 15th earth hour. Earth hour is known as the 'World’s Largest Grassroots Movement For The Environment'. Every year on March 26, this day is observed. It aims to unite millions of people across the globe to show unanimity for both people and the planet. This year the event invited people around the world to come together in a moment of reflection on the relationship with each other and one shared home.

What is Earth Hour?

As per Earth Hour's official website, Earth Hour, organized by World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is a global grassroots movement uniting people to take action on environmental issues and protect the planet. Engaging a massive mainstream community, Earth Hour was famously started as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since then, it has grown to engage millions of supporters in more than 185 countries and territories, inspiring individuals and organizations worldwide to take action for the environment, and driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the crowd.

As the movement grows, the one-hour lights-out event continues to be the symbol of a broader commitment towards nature and our planet Earth. While WWF projects and individual actions under the Earth Hour movement continue throughout the year, the annual Earth Hour lights out event is held worldwide toward the end of March to encourage individuals, households, communities, and businesses to turn off their non-essential lights for one hour as a symbol for their commitment to the planet.

How to Participate in Earth Hour?

If you want to spend your Saturday evening this Earth Hour on March 26, 2022 then, after switching off your lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone, spend the Hour with your friends, family, and community. Whether at home, outside, online, or in-person, try to make it an impactful evening to remember during this Earth Hour. Explore your nearby parks, beaches, or other natural spaces or the places you have always wished to go. Also, you can go “forest bathing". To utilize the time, you can also cook up a meal with your family or friends.