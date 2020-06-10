Last Updated:

'Size Matters': Elon Musk's Epic Reaction To Even More Epic Space Size-comparison Clip

Responding to a video comparing the size of planets and their moons in the solar system, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk commented 'size matters'

Elon Musk

Responding to a video comparing the size of planets and their moons in the solar system, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk commented 'size matters', evoking a series of hilarious reactions to his tweet. The video posted by a science-based account graphically showed the size of planets, moons and stars in the solar system moving from the tiniest meteor in the galaxy all the way to the sun. Science buffs were quick to reply to this tweet, sharing their own quirky facts and details from space. 

SpaceX Starship for Moon & Mars

After successfully sending two astronauts at the International Space Station in May, Elon Musk is all set to widen his horizons and achieve even more. As per a news source, the Founder and CEO of Space X sent out an email to more than 7000 employees to not waste time post their recent success. Musk wants to push his employees to focus on sending people deeper into space with the help of the proposed SpaceX Starship. SpaceX's Starship is a proposed next-generation spacecraft. It is a reusable rocket that is aimed at being able to land on the Moon, and will able to take 100 people along with it at one time to Mars once such a capability and need is established. 

