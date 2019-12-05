Elon Musk Paid Nearly $1 Million Dollars For A Second Hand Car Bought For 100 Dollars

Tesla recently released a long-awaited new model called Cybertruck. Elon Musk the company owner, who is currently frequenting the courts over calling a guy “pedo” in a tweet, said in a separate tweet that it was inspired by the James bond movie The Spy Who Loved Me.

Cybertruck design influenced partly by The Spy Who Loved Me https://t.co/HKBzxFNfzm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2019

Musk buys original car used in the Bond movie for almost a million dollars

A couple in 1989 had bought an unclaimed storage unit where they found the 1976 Lotus Esprit sports car. Because they did not follow James Bond, they did not get the importance of this model after seeing the features. There were a total of eight cars used to shoot the movie and it was the one used to shoot the underwater scenes where the car could turn into a submarine.

The couple have decided to remain anonymous and they were enlightened by truckers when they were moving that they were in possession of a James Bond car. The couple then restored the car and displayed it at exhibits and finally decided to auction it in 2013.

A private purchaser bought the car for nearly a million dollars and it turned out to be Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla company. The 48-year-old Tesla owner expressed his fan moment with the car to a reputable auto website, saying “It was amazing as a little kid in South Africa to watch James Bond in 'The Spy Who Loved Me' drive his Lotus Esprit off a pier, press a button and have it transform into a submarine underwater. I was disappointed to learn that it can't actually transform. What I'm going to do is upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real," he said.

