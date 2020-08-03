Elon Musk Claims 'Aliens Built The Pyramids', Invited To Egypt And 'explore Writings'

Internet is home to a number of conspiracy theories. While some of them claim the earth to be flat, others claim that the human experience is a simulation similar to Matrix. But conspiracy theories surrounding aliens have also been on the forefront for years, with many claiming that the pyramids in Egypt were actually built by aliens. Now, the SpaceX/Tesla owner Elon Musk has tweeted a controversial tweet claiming that pyramids in Egypt were actually built by aliens.

A popular conspiracy theory claims that aliens were involved in the construction efforts of pyramids in Egypt. But, Elon's tweet attracted an outpour of reactions claiming the opposite and getting an invitation to Egyptian pyramids from the Minister of International Cooperation of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Elon Musk claims pyramids were built by aliens

Elon Musk's tweet claiming that aliens built the pyramids was received with a strong reaction on social media. A number of netizens replied to Elon's tweet stating the opposite. Minister Rania Al-Mashat from Egypt responded writing that she follows and admires Musk's work but urged him to explore evidence and invited him to Egypt stating, 'I follow your work with a lot of admiration. I invite you & Space X to explore the writings about how the pyramids were built and also to check out the tombs of the pyramid builders. Mr. Musk, we are waiting for you'.

In response to Elon Musk's tweet, Zahi Hawass, a well-known Egyptian archaeologist and Egyptologist has posted a video on his Facebook profile refuting the claims made by the SpaceX co-founder by sharing historical evidence. Hawass has regarded Musk's claim to be complete 'hallucination'. Hawass backs his claim by stating that he found tombs of the pyramid builders which tell the builders of the pyramids were Egyptians and not slaves.

The veteran Egyptologist concluded by stating that Musk's claims are worthless at best, but also discovered that the false claims have been doing the rounds on the internet for a long time even though there is no scientific evidence to back it. This won't be the first time Musk's tweet has sparked a strong reaction online but he continued to fuel the fire by posting a tweet with a link to an article by a news portal that somewhat back the claims of pyramids being built by aliens.

