Elon Musk Says We Need Advanced Rockets As NASA Admits Our Missiles Can't Stop Asteroids

Elon Musk has stated and confirmed, in a tweet, the reason why the earth needs bigger rockets. Recently, NASA simulated an asteroid but scientists could not find a solution to avoid impact in the allotted time period. Here is more information about it, read on.

NASA determines they can't stop an asteroid from hitting earth with present resources

A report published in The Business Insider states that a group of experts from US and European space agencies attended a week-long exercise. In it, they were given a hypothetical situation that an asteroid 35 million miles away was approaching the planet. Moreover, the hypothetical situation scenario was that the asteroid could hit the earth within six months.

The media portal suggests that the group determined that none of Earth’s existing technologies could stop the hypothetical asteroid from hitting the earth. It was further reported that in an alternate reality, the simulated asteroid crashed into eastern Europe. Lindley Johnson, the planetary defence officer of NASA said the following things in a press release:

These exercises ultimately help the planetary-defense community communicate with each other and with our governments to ensure we are all coordinated should a potential impact threat be identified in the future.

A Twitter user tagged Elon Musk in the tweet and wrote, "@elonmusk should be more focused on earth”. Check out the tweet below.

"@elonmusk should be more focused on earth"



Umm...



"NASA simulated an asteroid, couldn't engineer a solution to avoid impact in the allotted time period"

Elon Musk responds

One of many reasons why we need larger & more advanced rockets! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2021

Musk to host SNL on May 8

On another note, Elon Musk had recently announced that he will soon be seen in Saturday Night Live as a host. The Tesla and SpaceX owner has always been a vocal proponent of scientific theories, often engaging in debate on aliens, time travel, space colonies and internet trends. He is set to appear on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on May 8.

Musk hinted that the comedy sketch show might be focusing on his love of the meme-based cryptocurrency as he tweeted “The Dogefather. SNL May 8”. The tweet went viral on social media soon. Check out the tweet of the same below.

Musk’s TV show appearance builds upon his recent run of success. Last week, SpaceX landed a US$2.9 billion contract from NASA to transport humans to the moon. Meanwhile, Tesla stocks have seen a six-fold surge in prices since the coronavirus pandemic struck. At Present Musk’s total fortune sums up to $177 billion, Forbes magazine reported.

