EROSITA Telescope Takes First Ever ‘all-sky Image’ With Complete Universe X-ray

Scientists have taken the first-ever complete X-ray map of the whole sky with eROSITA X-ray telescope onboard the Russian-German SRG spacecraft featuring thousands of galactic objects that have been discovered, including some that still remain a mystery. In a release by NASA on its Astrophysics Data System (ADS), a study published in Harvard’s journal ‘Memorie Della Societa Astronomica Italiana Supplement’ has published a First All-Sky picture and survey that astronomers accomplished in six months. The map depicts multiple million objects in the Milky Way galaxy, including the supermassive black holes and other celestial objects identified in the last 60-years in several distinguished X-ray options that are marked on the chart.

Principal Investigator of eROSITA on the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics (MPE), Peter Predehl said, “This all-sky image completely changes the way we look at the energetic universe. We see such a wealth of detail—the beauty of the images is really stunning.” Further, in a statement published by the Max Planck Institute for Extra-terrestrial Physics, it is the first-ever image that “eROSITA telescope has provided a new, sharp view of hot and energetic processes across the Universe.”

Read: Could NASA's Revolutionary Device On Perseverance Rover Find Traces Of Life On Mars?

Read: NASA Unveils New Interim Directives To Protect Moon And Mars From Contamination

As per researchers, the map was completed over the course of 182 days and shows active galactic nuclei at cosmological distances, growth of gigantic black holes over cosmic time, along with several clusters of galaxies and cosmic structures. Further, the full sweep view of the sky represents billions of stars with hot coronae, binaries, and supernova remnants. It is “the only map” that has been achieved by the scientists with the 360-degree view provided by the eROSITA survey, according to the research.

About 4 times deeper than the previous all-sky survey by the ROSAT telescope 30 years ago, the map represents details taken from all past X-ray telescopes combined. It provides a deeper view to the scientists as Universe looks much different from the optical or radio telescopes while the all-sky image reveals in exquisite detail of the universe like never before. Scientist at MPE, who leads the effort to combine eROSITA observations with other telescopes across the electromagnetic spectrum said, “We were all eagerly awaiting the first all-sky map from eROSITA.” Large sky areas in the past have been revealed at many other wavelengths, and now “scientists have the X-ray data to match. We need these other surveys to identify the X-ray sources and understand their nature,” he added.

"eROSITA often sees unexpected bursts of X-rays from the sky, MPE scientist Salvato explained. We need to alert ground-based telescopes immediately to understand what’s producing them," he further added.

What makes the all-sky image unique is the fact that it depicts rare and exotic phenomena, including numerous transients and variables, such as flares from compact objects, merging neutron stars, and stars being swallowed by black holes at multiple variations in one picture.

Collecting data at "97 percent efficiency"

Over 165 GB of data was collected by the team from eROSITA’s seven cameras and complex instruments operating in space. A member of the eROSITA operations team at MPE, Miriam Ramos-Ceja said, “We check and monitor the health of the instrument on a daily basis, in cooperation with our colleagues in Moscow who operate the SRG spacecraft.” Further, he added, “This means we can respond quickly to any anomalies. We’ve been able to react to these immediately to keep the instrument safe while collecting data at 97 percent efficiency.”

Read: Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission: NASA Shares 7 Things About The Red Planet Expedition

Read: NASA Photos: Here Are 5 Breathtaking Pictures Captured In The First Half Of 2020

(All Images Credit: MPE Institute Release)