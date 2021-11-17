ESA's Arianespace Combine Ariane 5 Rocket's Components For Webb Telescope Launch

The European Space Agency-owned (ESA) Arianespace has moved one step further in its preparations for the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope. In a Twitter update, the ESA feed of the Webb Telescope revealed that the chamber that will contain the telescope has been stacked over the Ariane 5 rocket’s core stage. “The upper stage of @ariane5, which will transport #Webb in space, is now integrated with the #Ariane5 core stage inside the launch vehicle integration building @EuropeSpacePort in French Guiana (sic)”, informed the tweet.

The launch vehicle, provided by Arianespace, is being assembled at the launch vehicle integration building at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The preparations for assembling the rocket, selected to transport the Webb telescope, began last week. As per the ESA, the upper stage arrived at the integration building on November 11, where it joined the Ariane 5 core stage and boosters. It was then hoisted high to awaiting engineers so that it could be integrated on top of the core stage. “These activities mark the beginning of a five-week campaign to prepare the Ariane 5 launch vehicle which runs in parallel with teams preparing Webb, which started three weeks earlier. Soon Webb will meet Ariane 5 and teams will unite for the final integration for launch”, ESA said in a statement.

Detailing the capabilities of the rocket, ESA revealed that the Ariane 5 upper stage is powered by the HM7B engine which will contain 14.7 tonnes of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen propellant to deliver 6.6 tonnes of thrust for 1000 seconds. Once it reaches space, the upper stage of the rocket, after core stage separation, will provide attitude control during the ascent and separation of Webb on its path to the Lagrange point.

The agency further revealed that the Vehicle Equipment Bay, which is also called ‘the brain’ of Ariane 5, is integrated with the upper stage. This part can autonomously control the whole vehicle and transmit all key flight parameters to the ground station network.

Webb Telescope nearing its launch

The Webb Telescope resulted from a collaboration of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The telescope is also undergoing the final stages of development and tests before it is launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on December 18.

Image: Twitter/@ESA_Webb