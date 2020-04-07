The Debate
US Experts Discover Siphonophore Apolemia With 'UFO Structure', Netizens Curious

Science

According to experts, Siphnophore Apolemia is a floating colony of polyps and medusoids which appear to be a single multicellular organism. 

US experts have discovered a giant Siphnophore Apolemia as a part of the ongoing Ningaloo Canyons Expeditions. On April 7, Schmidt Ocean Institute took to Twitter to describe the creature as one of the ‘largest ever recorded.’ Siphnophore Apolemia is a floating colony of polyps and medusoids which appear to be a single multicellular organism. 

The 30 seconds clip immediately captured everyone’s attention garnering over 262 thousand views in just a few hours. Many dished out questions and curious comments which were answered by the institute. Many also asked about the size of the organism, to which the institute replied "this siphonophore’s outer ring measured in at 15m (49ft) diameter, so just that ring *alone* seems to be approximately 47m (154ft)" 

'Had to google' 

