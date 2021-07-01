'Flippers Up, Let’s Go!': Astronaut Shares Fun Moment With Toy Penguin In ISS | Watch

Astronauts often share mesmerising pictures taken at International Space Station. Adding to them, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur has shared a fun moment with toy penguin captured in International Space Station on Twitter. The video features a transparent balloon and a toy penguin Guin Guin.

Fun moment with toy penguin captured in ISS

The video was shared by Megan McArthur on Twitter alongside the caption, "I thought Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go!". The video showed toy penguin Guin Guin Guin attached to a transparent balloon. McArthur gave the balloon a flip, that led to the penguin flying at at distance. The penguin then floated around in zero gravity. Watch the video here:

I thought @Space_Station would be a good place for my friend Guin-Guin to #LearntoFly. Flippers up, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/2NF9XDftTz — Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) June 29, 2021

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over 34K views and several reactions. Netizens, amazed by the moment shared their views in the comments section. One user commented, "Would a balloon stay inflated in the vacuum of space? I understand you're in a pressurized Space station would the balloon bust if you were to ejected out the airlock or take it on a space walk?". Another user commented, "Much fun, but the gondola of a balloon or airship for Guin-Guin is a little bit imperfect." Another individual commented, "His flight skills are definitely out of this world lol".

His flight skills are definitely out of this world lol 🌎✌️🇺🇲🌟✨🌠☀️☄️🔆💫⭐🛸🌛🌜🪐🚀🛸🔭📡🛰️ — Rockstar119 (@Rockstar1193) June 30, 2021

A bit of fun 😎🐧🐧 — Sev (@Sev25442458) June 29, 2021

GuinGuin (or as i unofficially cal "Space Tux") is just a literal "flipper!" — 🛩🛰 avizxrt ✈🚀 (@avizx_rt) June 30, 2021

Much fun, but the gondola of a balloon or airship for Guin-Guin is a little bit imperfect. — Urmila Sharma (@UrmilaS32895359) June 30, 2021

I think that ended up more like a centrifuge training session xD — Hellphish89 (@hellphish89) June 29, 2021

Oh oh oh! My turn!!! — Bryan de Paepe (@bdepaepe63) June 29, 2021

I hope Guin-Guin has a strong stomach or you'll get tiny squid everywhere. — geographile (@geographile) June 30, 2021

Who said penguins don't fly???😂😂😂😂 — Chinmaya Das (@Chinmaya_Das_) June 29, 2021

he’s too cute but he still needs to improve ! Thank you for sharing these moments with us ! — Perakia-Riccomi Carol (@Carol_P_R_) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet and National Aeronautical Space Agency astronaut Shane Kimbrough are currently aboard the International Space Station. Pesquet often shares pictures and videos taken from space on his social media account. In his latest post, Thomas Pesquet has shared a picture in which his fellow astronaut is photobombing his spacewalk selfie. Pesquet shared a selfie on Twitter in which he was 'photobombed' by his colleague Shane Kimbrough. Kimbrough was seen hanging upside down in the background.

When your friend in a spacesuit photobombs your #selfie by hanging upside down in the background.

🙃😎

Niveau de photobomb : astronaute en sortie dans l’espace.#MissionAlpha #spacewalk pic.twitter.com/kjyOvd7RZE — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 26, 2021

IMAGE: Astro_Megan/Twitter