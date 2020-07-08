Fossils Reveal Dinosaur Predecessor Kongonaphon Kely Was Smaller Than A Cellphone

Kongonaphon Kely, whose name translates to 'tiny bug slayer', is an ancient creature believed to have roamed the planet much before the dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs. According to a study published in journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, the teeny being was approximately four inches tall, making it smaller than a modern cellphone.

Christian Kemmerer, a paleontology researcher at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences and the lead author of the study said that some of those creatures would have been “quite cute animals”.

Elaborating further, he said that looking like a small dinosaur, Kongonaphon Kely could fit in your hand, adding that it could “probably make a great pet”.

The fossils of Kongonaphon were dug up in Madagascar and date from 237 million years ago. As per researchers, the dinosaur forerunner fed on bugs with its peg-like teeth. Also, scientists have speculated that the teeny being roamed in the wild with its strong hind legs. Looking at the discovered fossil, scientists figure the little being was an adult because of growth rings in its bones.

