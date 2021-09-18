Last Updated:

Free WiFi On Next Dragon Spacecraft? Elon Musk Makes Promises To Inspiration4 Crew

While the Inspiration4 mission is set to return from orbit, Elon Musk promised that next time the Dragon spacecraft will have warm food and free WiFi.

Elon Musk

While the first-ever civilian airspace mission, Inspiration4, is set to return from orbit, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk promised that next time the Dragon spacecraft will have food warmer and free WiFi. On the eve of their scheduled return, the crew of the Inspiration4 shared a checklist of things they have been “enjoying” while orbiting safely around Earth. Taking to Twitter, they said that it is “extraordinary” that they are eating “cold pizza in space”. 

Inspiration4 is the first-ever civilian airspace mission. Currently, its crew is at least 366 miles above Earth and another 100 miles higher than the International Space Station (ISS). While the crew didn’t mean to complain about the cold food they were served in space, Elon Musk, however, apologised to four amateur spacefliers and promised that the next SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule will have a food warmer and a free WiFi network.

The Inspiration4 crew has completed almost 48 hours in space. They have been keeping the world up-to-date with their activities, showcasing what they have been doing in space. From playing the ukulele to conducting a series of medical experiments during their flight, the spacefliers even recorded a video to give few patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital the first look of the spacecraft’s cupola observation window. 

Inspiration4 mission to return on Sept 18 

The Inspiration4 crew – consisting of Mission Commander Jared Isaacman, Mission Pilot Dr Sian Proctor, Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, and Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski - is now set to return from orbit on September 18, with a targeted splashdown at 7:06pm (local time). According to a press release, the splashdown will take place in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. To prepare for the return, the Dragon completed two burns to reduce the spacecraft’s altitude to approximately 365km and line up the ground track with the landing site, the press note said. 

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the early next year, Space X is also planning its next private trip where a retired NASA astronaut will escort three wealthy businessmen to the space station for a weeklong visit. The US space agency had initially opposed the concept of space tourism. However, now it acts as a supporter. 

