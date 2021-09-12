French Astronaut Shares 'stunning' Outer Space Pictures; Leaves Netizens In Awe

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet has once again shared mesmerizing pictures from outer space. The French astronaut is currently on the International Space Station (ISS), from where he posted a close-up picture of the service module's solar panels. The pictures have left netizens intrigued. Sharing the image, Pesquet indicated that he was nearly 400 km away from the ground.

While sharing the photo, the astronaut captioned, "Strange shapes but not # CropArt: sometimes beauty is closer than 400 km below, as illustrated by the Russian service module’s solar panels in close-up".

In the picture, one can see shiny blue-hued boxes that look extremely captivating, while another image taken from a different angle reveals solar panels. The post has garnered more than 37,000 likes and a lot of comments since it went online.

One Instagram user, after looking at the picture, wrote, "Good morning? From Brazil to you, thank you for the pics." "Magnifique!", wrote a second user. Another user said, "Amazing". Many users dropped some emojis in the comments section.

Pesquet is popular on social media for sharing "never seen before" images of outer space. Moreover, he enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram and stays connected with fans through his posts. Earlier, he had shared a series of artistic pictures from above the Mexico/Southwest USA.

He captioned his post by writing, "I like how something artistic sometimes comes out of a very practical purpose. Agricultural shapes and colors: Mexico/southwest USA edition! Circles, squares, (salt) mines, and irrigation are not meant to be pretty from up close, but they dazzle us from above and at a giant scale. They remind me of De Stijl, constructivism and aboriginal art (yes I’m art-name dropping)!".

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/Thomas_Pesquet