Full Buck Moon Spiritual Meaning: What Does A Full Buck Moon Signify? Read Here

After the Strawberry Moon and the Summer Solstice, the first summer full moon called the Full Buck Moon is coming soon. Many people and astronomy lovers find it mesmerizing to watch the night sky in the presence of the moon, especially a full moon. However, they have been caught wondering, 'what is the Full Buck Moon spiritual meaning'. If you have caught yourself thinking about it quite often, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

What is the Full Buck Moon spiritual meaning?

The Full Buck Moon July 2020 is the first full moon of the summer and it signifies the celebration of Asalha Puja or Dharma Day on Sunday by the Buddhists all around the world. The name of the full moon originates from deer antlers, which sprout on a buck's forehead around this time of the year.

Apart from this, a Full Buck Moon July 2020 is sometimes also referred to as a Hay Moon, a Wort Moon, Rose Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Moon, Dharma Day or a Thunder Moon.

Guru Moon holds a very strong meaning in the lives of the Hindus and it is understood as the time to clear off the mind and learn from the Guru (Teacher/ Mentor). The Full Buck Moon holds a significant meaning in the lives of Buddhist followers. They celebrate the Dharma Day on Sunday wholeheartedly as it marks the beginning of the Buddha's teachings.

Buddha's first sermon is believed to have taken place at Sarnath's Deer Park in India. This Buck Moon July 2020 is meant to turn a shade darker for those in North and South America, as well as Africa. There will also be a partial penumbral lunar eclipse.

When is the Full Buck Moon?

The next lunar eclipse is set to take place on Saturday, July 4 or Sunday, July 5, 2020, depending on which time zone you are in. The eclipse will begin Saturday in North America at 11:07 p.m. EDT and last until 1:52 a.m. EDT on July 5. The best time to look will be about 12:30 a.m. EDT during the middle of the event, according to AccuWeather.

However, it is said that Londoners will be able to catch the best glimpse of the lunar eclipse around 4.41 a.m. BST, and the penumbral lunar eclipsing will start around 4.07 a.m. BST. The Full Buck Moon lunar eclipse will end around 4.45 a.m. BST on Sunday.

How can I watch the lunar eclipse?

Unfortunately, the Full Buck Moon July 2020 will not be visible everywhere. Those in the north and central Africa will get the best glimpse of the natural phenomenon, while parts of South America and North America will also witness the impressive sight. India and those in Australia, Asia and mainland Europe would not be able to see the beauty of the summer penumbral lunar eclipse.

All Images ~ Shutterstock

