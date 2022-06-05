Harvard Scientists Claim They Successfully Reversed Aging In Mice; Elon Musk Reacts

In what can be regarded as a breakthrough scientific development, scientists from Harvard Medical School were reportedly able to perform reverse-ageing in mice successfully, a recent study revealed. Furthermore, they are currently attempting to replicate the same results in humans. According to a CNN report, aged mice are getting young again in the lab of Harvard Medical School molecular scientist David Sinclair. Sinclair and his colleagues have used proteins that can change an adult cell into a stem cell to revert ageing cells in mice to younger versions of themselves. However, business mogul and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a different approach to the research.

David Sinclair, who has spent the last 20 years researching methods to reverse age, spoke to Life Itself, a health and wellness initiative in partnership with CNN and said, “If we reverse aging, these diseases should not happen. We have the technology today to be able to go into your hundreds without worrying about getting cancer in your 70s, heart disease in your 80s and Alzheimer's in your 90s."

Elon Musk's opinion on reverse ageing experiment in Mice

Tesla boss Elon Musk, reacting to the development, termed the experiment 'remarkable,' however, added, “There are big differences between humans and mice. We can cure a mouse of almost any cancer, but most of those cures don’t work with humans.”

In addition to this, Whitney Casey, an investor who is collaborating with Sinclair to develop a self-testing biological age test, claimed that Sinclair's study suggests that one can slow down the ageing process and live longer, however, presently, “he wants to change the world and make ageing a disease," CNN reported.

According to Sinclair, modern medicine treats illness, but it ignores the fundamental cause, which for most diseases is ageing itself. He went on to say, "We know that when we reverse the age of an organ like the brain in a mouse, the diseases of aging then go away. Memory comes back; there is no more dementia.”

Furthermore, the scientists utilised proteins that were used to control gene expression, The Denver Channel reported. The gene expression mechanism is ‘reset’ once DNA is restored, according to the researchers.

While the modifications in mice lasted months, Sinclair explained that rejuvenated cells do not freeze in time and never age. He claimed, "It is as permanent as ageing is. It is a reset, and then we see the mice age out again, so then we just repeat the process." He also asserted that they believe they have discovered the main control switch, which would allow them to turn back the clock, CNN reported.

Apart from this, the protein was tested on mice with weak vision in the Harvard study. The mice, as well as their young progeny, were able to see again.

