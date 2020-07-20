Neowise July 20 Location: How To Find Neowise Tonight? Here Is Its Position In The Sky

Comet Neowise is the brightest comet to grace the skies on Earth since the 1997 Comet Hale-Bopp. Nearly a quarter-century later Comet Neowise has become visible in the Northern Hemisphere of Earth. This celestial guest will be gracing Earth’s skies till mid-August, but will only be visible till early August. Unlike Neowise, most comets that pass close to Earth don’t present a spectacular show. Comet ATLAS and Comet SWAN which were discovered earlier this year just like Comet NEOWISE fizzled out during their cosmic circuits around the Sun.

Last time it was near earth the pyramids weren't even built And it won’t be back until the year 9020



Over Stonehenge #NEOWISE

Neowise July 20 Location: How to find the comet tonight?

Comet Neowise will appear all night under the Big Dipper which is a group of stars in the Ursa Major constellation. In fact, finding the Big Dipper will also help stargazers, to locate the North Star Polaris. But, astronomy lovers need to beware and grab a peek at the stellar show, that Comet Neowise is putting on as each evening the comet is climbing higher in the sky until eventually, it will fade from view entirely. If the astronomy lovers miss this opportunity, they will not get to witness Comet Neowise again in their lifetime as this space-rock will only reappear after in 6,800 years.

Comet Neowise Time and Location

In addition to its spectacular nighttime show, Comet Neowise is temporarily visible to extremely early risers in the morning too. If the astronomy lovers look to the Northeast before sunrise, they will be able to witness the space visitor, which will soon slip beneath the horizon and out of view in the upcoming days. According to the reports of a space portal, Comet Neowise will be visible 45 to 60 minutes before sunrise towards Northeast of the sky. According to NASA, Comet Neowise will make its closest approach to Earth on July 23, this is when it will be at a distance of 64 million miles from Earth’s orbit which is about equal to Mercury's average distance from Earth.

Comet NEOWISE from the Cohutta Overlook on Elijay, GA

What do we know about Comet Neowise?

Comet Neowise is a hurtling, ball of ice that is as old as the solar system itself. Neowise is 4.6 billion years old, which makes it even older than Earth. According to the reports of NASA, the 3-mile-long space rock is believed to have originated the outer space region called the Oort Cloud. The Oort cloud is a graveyard of frozen rocky fragments that are leftovers from the formation of planets. According to NASA, this region exists far past the orbits of Neptune and Pluto.

