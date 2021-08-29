How Do NASA Astronauts Take Notes In Space? Know All About Fisher Space Pen

NASA, in an editorial published on Friday, discussed the concept of space pens and the myths around them. The American space agency started off by making references to the pen’s appearance in movies and series’ denoting the interest around it. NASA also said that the claims of the agency spending a large sum for the pen, while cosmonauts simply used a pencil, was merely a myth.

Is the Space Pen a real thing?

The space agency cleared the air and said that the pens are real and are used by astronauts to actually write while on the International Space Station. The Space Pen looks like a regular pen but is special as it is a type of pressurized pen that can function in the space station’s microgravity environment. NASA said that the Fisher Space Pen manufactured by Fisher Pen Company was a reliable and safe product.

“The pens are known in part for their reliability, but they also came to symbolize American ingenuity: an inventor and small business owner stepped up and solved the pen problem while NASA focused on safely landing American astronauts on the Moon,” NASA said.

How do astronauts take notes in the space?

Explaining that the Space Pen didn’t cost taxpayers millions of dollars, NASA said that there was a reason astronauts stopped using pencils to take notes. The space agency explained that the ISS is full of sensitive equipment and can potentially end up damaged by small bits of debris floating around in zero gravity. Pencils need to be sharpened and a broken tip could result in small bits of graphite roaming free in the space station. This could be a problem for the sensitive electronics on the ISS, and also to the astronauts.

NASA pointed out that the cosmonauts have been using the Space Pens for decades and have no plans to change anytime soon. The space agency said that the product plays a vital role and has a rigorously tested technology. “The Space Pen has been used for every crewed NASA space mission since Apollo 7, dozens are currently aboard the International Space Station. Them,” the space agency said.

(IMAGE: NASA)