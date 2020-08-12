How Long Is The Mars 2020 Mission? When Will Perseverance Reach The Jezero Crater?

NASA recently sent its robotic rover Perseverance to Mars along with the helicopter Ingenuity to detect ancient life on the Red Planet, study the Martian surface at the landing side, and more. A successful mission with the newest robotic Mars rover will be a huge landmark for the American space agency. It will also pave the way for the next phase of exploration on the Red Planet.

Also Read | NASA Launched Discoverer 13 Satellite On This Day In 1960, First Ever Recovered From Orbit

How long does it take to reach Mars?

Travelling to the Red Planet and making a successful landing is among the toughest parts of space travel. The trip to Mars generally takes about seven months, which is slightly longer than the amount of time spent by astronauts on the International Space Station.

However, this is not the exact duration to reach the Red Planet. It keeps on changing since there is a constant change in the distance between Mars and Earth. This happens because both Earth and Mars revolve around the Sun’s orbit at fluctuating speeds and distances. However, the two planets are aligned in a certain position every two years, where a trip can be relatively shorter and slightly inexpensive.

Also Read | Fast Radio Burst From 30k-yr-old Dead Star In Space Found Closer To Earth Than Ever Before

When will the Mars rover reach Mars?

The Mars Rover called Perseverance was launched for the Red Planet on July 30, 2020, at 7:50 AM EDT on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V-541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The robotic rover is targeted to land at a place called the Mars’ Jezero Crater, which was a lake previously. The ambitious Mars 2020 mission is set to conclude in early 2021 when the rover finally reaches the Mars Jezero Crater. According to reports, the Mars Rover will land on the Red Planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. However, this is just a targeted date of landing which essentially assists those associated with the mission to get a better understanding of the different factors such as temperature and lighting conditions on the planet.

The Mars 2020 mission is being handled by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA, which will focus on exploring signs of the ancient microbial life on the planet.

Also Read | SpaceX Launch Successful In Sending 57 More Starlink Satellites To Earth's Orbit

Also Read | NASA's Perseverance Rover Carries Tree-like 'Moxie' That Will Produce Oxygen On Mars

Image credits: NASA