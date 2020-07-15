How Long Is Neowise Visible Each Night? Here Is All About The Comet's Visibility

Comet Neowise was first discovered by NASA scientists who were operating the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer or WISE. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory in La Cañada Flintridge which operates this deep space telescope discovered the comet on March 27, 2020.

Almost four months later, the comet is set to give all astronomy lovers across the globe, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of being able to see a comet with naked eyes. As per the International Dark-Sky Association, Comet Neowise will be passing close to Earth again only after another 6,800 years. Find out, “How long is Neowise visible each night?”

Comet NEOWISE bathed in Northern Lights. Image Jim Skinner. pic.twitter.com/FEiLSoaJS5 — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) July 14, 2020

How long is Neowise visible each night?

According to a report by a space portal, in India Comet Neowise will be visible from July 14 onwards. The comet is expected to be visible with naked eyes and the spectacle will last for 20 minutes for 20 upcoming days. In the United States, the comet was visible in pre-dawn hours in the earlier week of July but now it has flipped to evening shift.

Hence stargazers in the USA can rest assured of getting even more dramatic views of the comet swiftly floating against the dark night sky. According to the reports of a media portal, Comet Neowise will be brightest about an hour and a half after sunset between Thursday and Sunday. Astronomy lovers in the United States need to look to the north-northwest and the comet should be about 10 degrees above the horizon.

Comet Neowise from the Alpine meadows in Manning park. This is a dark site; It was clearly visible with the naked eye in the NNw after sunset. 90mm lens on camera. Need to go back You can clearly see the split tail. A meteor showed up in this one. Image Jonathan Ratzlaff. pic.twitter.com/DhfiPwtpMF — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) July 14, 2020

Comet Neowise visibility: How to see Comet Neowise?

NASA has further stated that stargazers should still be able to see the comet in the NorthEast sky about an hour before sunrise through the end of this week, as it will gradually slip below the horizon. Moreover, as per the reports of a space portal, the best time to view the comet during the evening will come during the July 14-19 time frame. Comet Neowise will be closest to Earth on July 22, as per NASA reports when it will only be 64 million miles or 103 million kilometres from the planet as it crosses the planet’s orbit.

On its long journey, Comet Neowise will move away from the Sun, it will edge closer to Earth around July 22-23 and then begin to the fade away. Hence, a viewer’s chance of catching the glimpse of the passing celestial marvel will improve if they are able to find a location that's free of light pollution, meaning street lights, car headlights and even apartment lights.

This morning at 2:52 13 July a bright meteor joined the comet Neowise. Image Maciej Libert. pic.twitter.com/6BPgbqiqVB — Con Stoitsis (@vivstoitsis) July 14, 2020

Comet Neowise Visibility: Where is Comet Neowise now?

As per NASA’s latest reports Comet Neowise on is currently near the Big dipper constellation which is a prominent group of stars in the Ursa Major constellation. On July 14, the comet was for visible an hour before the dawn sky. However, NASA has now confirmed that the Comet will be visible in the evening time later this month, before starting to fade away in early August.