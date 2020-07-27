Neowise July 27 Location: Where Will The Comet Be Tonight And How To Spot It?

Comet NEOWISE has become the star of its own show, since it began appearing in Earth’s sky from July 14. Stargazers have been pursuing the course of the comet since its appearance, to be able to spot the celestial light show with naked eyes. After making its closest approach to the Sun which in scientific terms if called perihelion on July 3, NEOWISE approached towards Earth to put on a breathtaking show every night and in early morning hours.

During its slingshot around the Sun, it swept to within 29.4 million miles of the hot star which is about 44.1 million kilometres of the sun. In fact, the daring comet was inside the orbit of Mercury, which s the innermost planet. Read on to know, “How to spot NEOWISE tonight?”

— Comet Neowise —



July 22, 2020 — 8:01pm ☄️

Shot using: Fujifilm X-T30



📍 Batangas, Philippines pic.twitter.com/2sji1xB76k — carlos (@devillacarlos) July 22, 2020

Neowise July 27 Location: How to spot NEOWISE tonight?

According to NASA reports, Comet NEOWISE is the brightest comet to appear in Northern Hemisphere skies in nearly a quarter of a century. However, it seems as though Comet NEOWISE has almost run its course as it will soon be ending its journey as a naked-eye object. According to the reports of a space portal, since its slingshot around the sun, NEOWISE has slowly been getting higher in the northwest evening sky.

Comet Neowise served with a side of California sunsets 🌠🌌 pic.twitter.com/ABayE3VxJg — Brian 📸 (@b_shootz) July 21, 2020

The icy comet's current position is relative to the Big Dipper. Hence, this has made it fairly easy to spot the celestial guest. According to the reports of a space portal, on Monday, July 27, NEOWISE will reach its first quarter half phase. Hence, thereafter this icy space rock will be a waxing gibbous, waxing meaning that will appear bigger.

And gibbous means that its shape will be visible as less than the full circle but larger than the semicircle shape. Science portals have also claimed that, from Monday, July 27, till the end of the week, NEOWISE will be flooding the late night and early morning sky with its bright light.

But this time, the icy space rock is on its outbound journey from our solar system and will be moving away from both the sun and the Earth. Thus, our space visitor will continue to fade and this time it will be at a more rapid pace.

My friend & his wife sat in a field in Wiltshire until 3am to get these stunning photos of Neowise over Stonehenge.



They don't do social media (very wise!) so I asked to share on her behalf as I think they're pretty amazing! 😍 pic.twitter.com/WTxy8I02MI — memento cori (@lukecoring) July 24, 2020

Comet NEOWISE time and location: How to see the comet?

According to a space portal, the final weekend of July will be a stargazers last chance to spot comet NEOWISE. As it will soon be beyond the outer limits of our solar system. On the weekend, July 25-26 NEOWISE was visible two hours after sunset in the Northwest sky.

According to the reports of a space portal, to spot NEOWISE on July 27, skywatcher must look 15 degrees which are about one and a half fists, down and to the lower left of the bottom of the "bowl" of the Big Dipper just after sunset. It is best for a stargazer to find a dark location which, and they will be able to see the comets pale streak of light with their naked eyes. However, keeping a pair of binoculars or even a small telescope will aid in the process.