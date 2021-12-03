Humanoid Robot 'Ameca' Shows Most Accurate Facial Expressions In New Video; WATCH

The UK’s Cornwall-based firm Engineered Arts has unveiled a humanoid robot that can display human-like expressions with the most accuracy. Named Ameca, the robot’s capabilities were showcased through a YouTube video where it was seen changing expressions in a fascinating yet eerie way. Check out the mind-blowing video below.

In the video, you can see the robot come to life and marvel over its creation with accurate human expressions. In fact, the robot even seems like a CGI at one point when it smiles looking at the camera.

According to its developers, Ameca is the face of human-robotics technology and is the most advanced robot in human form. Engineered Arts says that Ameca is the perfect platform for human-robot interaction as it is designed as a platform to develop future robotics technologies. “ We focus on bringing you innovative technologies, which are reliable, modular, upgradeable and easy to develop upon,” states the company.

Features of the robot

There is much to be amazed about Ameca apart from its ability to showcase facial expressions. Interestingly, the robot can be easily upgraded as both its hardware and software are modular. According to the company, each module can function independently, meaning you don't need a fully assembled robot and can only use its head or even a single arm. Currently, the robot is unable to walk as a fully functioning robot is yet to be designed, however, the company assured that the research is underway to make a walking robot.

Ameca's other feature is its cloud-connected focus which can be used by its owners to control it as a personal avatar, animation and simulation. As far as artificial intelligence is concerned, Engineered Arts said that the robot contains some of the software that uses AI and that its main purpose is to serve as a platform to develop AI. Powered by Engineered Arts' Tritium operating system, Ameca is basically a subject where artificial intelligence and machine learning systems can be tested. According to the company, the humanoid robot will be brought to the public at the CES 2022 event which is to be held in January in Las Vegas.

Image: YouTube/@EngineeredArts